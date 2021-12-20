Orion girls win tournament game

Mindy Carls

Orion won its final game of the ROWVA-Williamsfield/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20, at ROWVA Elementary School in Oneida.

The Chargers defeated Bushnell-Prairie City 50-26 for 11th place in the 12-team tournament.

They started the week with a 45-30 loss to Biggsville West Central on Monday, Nov. 15, at ROWVA High School. Stats were not available for any games.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Williamsfield, Knoxville topped Orion 41-25.

Those were the only pool games that Orion had. The next game was a cross-bracket game between Orion and Galva to determine placement in games on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Playing at ROWVA, Galva slipped by Orion 45-38. Galva went into the ninth-place game and Orion into the 11th-place game.

On Championship Saturday, after the 11th place game, Monmouth United topped Galva 43-38 for ninth. Tournament co-hosts clashed for seventh place, with Ridgewood overcoming ROWVA-Williamsfield 47-41.

Meanwhile in the ROWVA High School gym Knoxville edged Mercer County 43-40 for fifth, Rockridge overwhelmed West Central 62-37 for third place, and Monmouth-Roseville cruised by Abingdon-Avon 46-31 for first.