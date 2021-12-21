Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Illini, Cyclones, Bears

Basketball speaking, I think the Fighting Illini men’s team just may be the real deal. If they can stay reasonably healthy through the season, they will be fun to watch. They are not a great team, but they should give any of the Big Ten teams a run for their money. They’ve already shown early wins over Rutgers and Iowa. Also, great to see both Iowa State men and women BB teams looking good. Three more games left on the Bear’s schedule. They should beat Seattle and the Giants. A toss up in the last game with the Vikings. It will be interesting to see if Coach Nagy keeps his job.

Springfield Armory

A few weeks ago, Steve McKelvain, President of the SA company, was the guest speaker at a Geneseo Kiwanis meeting. He mainly spoke about the new SA facility under construction north of Geneseo. He showed two videos about the company and the new facility. Excuse the pun, but that company is going great guns! I own one of their species and it is very well made.

While Lewis Manufacturing and the Les Baur Company moved across the big creek (Iowa being more firearm friendly), Springfield Armory chose to stay put. That is commendable. Our state Is not quite so gun friendly. Example: Remember, Illinois was the last state to allow Conceal Carry. Of course, Iowa doesn’t have the Windy City in their borders. One thing that will help, “if” Illinois succeeds in banning certain types of firearms, is that SA manufactures a variety of firearms. We certainly wish the best for Springfield Armory and the many employees that work there.

Give A Pint

Okay, maybe I beat a dead horse in this column about donating blood, but it really is important to do so. I don’t know if blood transfusions are needed for Covid 19 cases, but I do know that hospitals need donated blood for many other health problems. It only takes about 45 minutes and whether it is through the Red Cross, ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley), or some other source, please, if you can, donate a pint.

Christmas Humor

Which carol is about a not-so-smart lad? The Little Dummer Boy. Which carol is about an old suit of armor? Oh, Holey Knight. Which carol is about a mute Lancelot? Silent Knight. Why did Santa put a clock in his sleigh? He wanted to see time fly.

Humorous Puns

Dad, are we pyromaniacs? Yes, we arson! She was only a moonshiner’s daughter, but I miss her still. What do you call a pig with laryngitis? Disgruntled. Why do bees stay in their hives during winter? Swarm. I’ve started telling everyone about the benefits of eating dried grapes. It’s all about raisin awareness. Lastly, just so everyone is clear, I’m going to put my glasses on.

Humor

Do you know how to make a lightening bug happy? Cut off its tail. It’ll be de-lighted. Why was 6 scared of 7? Because 7 8 9. How does an Eskimo build his house? Igloos it together. Wayne Peterson went to his doctor because he keeps thinking he’s a goat. The doctor asked him how long this has been going on? Wayne said ever since he was a kid. We’ll call him “DC.” DC went to the doctor as he had a bit of lettuce sticking out of his ear. The doctor said, “Oh, dear, I think that’s just the tip of the iceberg!” A friend of mine recently swallowed his musical mouth organ. Could thing he doesn’t play the piano! Why did the orange stop halfway up the hill? He ran out of juice! Sue from Moline probably didn’t get the joke.

Merry Christmas