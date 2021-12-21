Geneseo Girls' Cross Country end of season awards

Claudia Loucks
Team members named All-Conference/All-Academic are, from left, Anna Snyder, Lacey Laxton and Savannah Reisner.
The “Top Dog Awards” went to, from left, Jaide Flowers, junior; Katlyn Seaman, sophomore; Lacey Laxton, senior; and Bella Curcuru, freshman.
Cross Country Team members receiving special awards are, from left, Jaide Flowers - Most Valuable; Katlyn Seaman - Most Improved; Lacey Laxton - Most valuable and Most Determined; Jessalyn Belvel, Savannah Reisner, Joselyn Reisner - Most Inspirational.
Team members named All-Conference are, from left, Jaide Flowers, Anna Snyder, Lacey Laxton and Joselyn Reisner.

The Geneseo High School Girls Cross Country Team held their end-of-season event with special awards presented in various categories including:

-JV Letter – Madison Simms.

-Freshman Awards – Hope Kuster, Kady Fouts and Elanor DeBlieck.

-Sophomore Awards – Kelsey Dillie, Megan McClanahan, Giavanna Ritter, Emma Veloz, Jill Corso and Ella Toone.

-Varsity Awards – Lacey Laxton, Jaide Flowers, Katlyn Seaman, Emma DeBaene, Savannah Reisner, Bella Curcuru, Jessalyn Belvel, Joselyn Reisner, Taya Fouts, Jeslen Rink and Anna Snyder.

Kelley Timmerman is the Girls’ Head Cross Country Coach.