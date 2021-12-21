Geneseo Girls' Cross Country end of season awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Girls Cross Country Team held their end-of-season event with special awards presented in various categories including:

-JV Letter – Madison Simms.

-Freshman Awards – Hope Kuster, Kady Fouts and Elanor DeBlieck.

-Sophomore Awards – Kelsey Dillie, Megan McClanahan, Giavanna Ritter, Emma Veloz, Jill Corso and Ella Toone.

-Varsity Awards – Lacey Laxton, Jaide Flowers, Katlyn Seaman, Emma DeBaene, Savannah Reisner, Bella Curcuru, Jessalyn Belvel, Joselyn Reisner, Taya Fouts, Jeslen Rink and Anna Snyder.

Kelley Timmerman is the Girls’ Head Cross Country Coach.