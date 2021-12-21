Geneseo Lady Leafs hold Educator Appreciation Night

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Varsity Girls’ Basketball Coach Scott Hardison continues to carry on a tradition implemented by Geneseo High School teacher and former coach, Steve Brucher.

The tradition is saying “thank you” to educators (or coaches) who have been influential in the player’s life.

The players on this year’s team invited the person they chose to attend the recent Geneseo basketball game. Theme of the night was “You Make a Difference.”

The educators and coaches were honored at the game, and when they were introduced, brief statements were read about each one and their relationship to the team member.

Brucher, a GHS history teacher, said he believes a student’s conduct in the classroom is reflected on the gym floor. Each year he was involved in coaching, he asked the senior members of his team to select an educator who has made an impact on their life.

One home game of the season is designated as a time for “Educator Appreciation.”

When Hardison took the reins of the team, the tradition was familiar to him. He said when he was a student at Alleman High School, the team members also chose an educator to be honored.

“I asked Brucher if it was okay to continue what he had started and he was in favor of that,” Hardison said.

Brucher and Hardison agree that the educators (and coaches) who are selected have been very important and influential in the lives of the young ladies and the “Educator Appreciation” time is a way of saying “thank you.”

Brucher said when he was in school, there was a “Teacher Appreciation Night,” when each player selected a teacher who had had an influence/impact on their life, or simply was one of their favorite teachers.

Each teacher was given a plaque that reads, “You Make a Difference.”

Earlier in the basketball season, each senior team member wrote a personal letter to the educator they chose to honor.

-Danielle Beach chose Paul Rapps, who was her coach for the Geneseo Swish Basketball Team.

-Johnna Fulcher chose Jackie Beach, who was her coach for travel basketball and soccer.

-Allison Griffin chose Leanne Alhorn, who was her reading and math teacher.

-Grace Jarvis chosen Alex Bondar, who was her creative writing instructor at Colorado Online Virtual Academy during Jarvis’ sophomore year in high school.

-Sierra Krueger chose Todd Ehlert, who was her Geneseo Middle School track coach.

-Taylor Krueger chose Brian Beach, who was her high school basketball when she was a sophomore.

-Addison Smith chose Dee Menendez, who was her kindergarten teacher at Millikin Elementary School.

-Annie Wirth chose Deb Wagner, who was her track coach and Geneseo Middle School science teacher.

NOW THE SENIORS:

-Kammie Ludwig chose Megan Delp because she is a huge role model, great teacher, and is always there for students. She puts her students first and helps them in and outside of the classroom. Mrs. Delp has experience playing basketball at Illinois State University and has helped Kammie with her recruitment and goals. Mrs. Delp is one of Kammie’s favorite English teachers because she pushed her extremely hard to become an even better writer and made her feel comfortable with being uncomfortable. Growing up training with her husband, Jordan Delp, Kammie has been surrounded by Mrs. Delp who helped keep positivity and confidence in Kammie’s everyday life.

“When it came to life outside the classroom, Mrs. Delp was always there to talk and help me feel confident when times were difficult,” Ludwig wrote about Mrs. Delp. “I will forever be grateful that I was fortunate enough to be surrounded with such an amazing woman and role model in my life. Thank you Mrs. Delp!”

-Jordan Porter selected her Dad, Scott Porter, to honor on Educator Night. He teaches at Dixon High School, but has taught his most important lessons outside the classroom as s supporter and father.

“As I grew up, my father was an incredible role model to look up to in how to treat and be supportive to others,” Jordan wrote about her Dad. “His example showed me the importance of being kind to those around me, sticking up for my beliefs, and working hard to achieve my goals. He also fostered my love for the sport and has always supported my efforts in becoming a better player. Without hesitation, my Dad is always willing to shoot at the Community Center or give advice on improvements I can make to be the best player I can be. His coaching is something that I will miss as I continue into college, but I am beyond grateful for the impression my Dad has had on my life as a teacher and father. Thank you Dad!”

-Ali Rapps chose her track coach Kyle Morey to honor on Educator Night. He has been Ali’s track coach for the last three years and has shown her what it means to be a great coach and person. She wrote that he has been by her side through the good times of six State Track medals and a team runner-up at State, and also in the bad times of her relay team dropping the baton at the Sectional Track Meet when seeded first in the State. No matter the outcome on the track, Ali always knows she can count on Mr. Morey’s support.

Not only does he teach and push her to be the best she can be on the track and in all endeavors, Ali has also learned many important life skills due to how good of a person he is. Mr. Morey shows respect to all team members and is someone that everyone wants to

work their hardest for. Ali will carry the life skills and lessons Mr. Morey has taught her throughout her college track career and education. Thank you Mr. Morey!

-Claire Toone chose Jon Petrov to honor on Educator Night. He was her history and computer literacy teacher in sixth grade. Claire chose Mr. Petrov because he was a very influential teacher in her life. He always knew how to cheer his students up if they were down and was the teacher you looked forward to seeing because his class was enjoyable. Whether it is a basketball game, soccer game, golf meet, or just an in-class assignment, he was there to support her in anything.

The most important thing Claire learned from Mr. Petrov was the way he treated people. He was kind to all no matter the circumstances. Mr. Petrov not only taught her how to be a good student, but also how to be an even better person.

“Thank you Mr. Petrov for being a teacher who truly cares!” Claire wrote.

-Annie Turpin chose Kristin Wilson as her guest for Educator Night. Mrs. Wilson was Annie’s Spanish teacher at St. Malachy’s School from kindergarten through sixth grade. As an educator, Mrs. Wilson has always shown genuine kindness and compassion to all her students.

“She has also always supported me in everything I do – even though I finished elementary school six years ago,” Annie wrote. “Whether it is tennis, track, or any other activity, Mrs. Wilson is always there to cheer me on. I am very grateful she was my teacher and continues to be one of my biggest supporters. Thank you Mrs. Wilson!”