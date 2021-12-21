Geneseo Lady Leafs remain undefeated

Claudia Loucks

Both the Geneseo and Dixon girls’ basketball teams were undefeated until the two teams played each other and Geneseo won the contest, 55-48. The Lady Leafs also won their game against United Township, 72-45, to maintain their unbeaten record. The win moves Geneseo to12-0 overall and 5-0 in the WB 6 Conference.

GENESEO VS. DIXON – WIN 55-48

In reference to the game, Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison said, “The match of unbeaten state-ranked teams lived up to the hype.”

Geneseo and Dixon battled the entire game and the Lady Leafs came out on top 55-48. The two teams play different styles and both forced the other into uncomfortable situations at times. In the end, the Lady Leafs made their free throws down the stretch to secure the game.

Kammie Ludwig led Geneseo in scoring with 25 points and Annie Wirth contributed 10 points. The starting five were the only girls who scored for the Lady Leafs.

GENESEO VS.UNITED TOWNSHIP – WIN 72-45

Geneseo made a road trip to United Township High School in East Moline returned to Geneseo with their undefeated record.

Coach Scott Hardison said the match was “a very physical game. Kammie Ludwig had to fight off physical defense all night, but she proved how tough she is to finish the game with 30 points. Ali Rapps was a ball hawk all game making it difficult for UT to get into their offense. Her defensive prowess led to many steals and 15 points.”

Annie Wirth went against a 6’4” center form UT, but did not back down and came away with eight points.

“I thought Danielle Beach had her best offensive game of the year,” Hardison said. “She looked for her shot and was more aggressive, finishing with 10 points.”

The victory over UT moves Geneseo to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in conference. The Lady Leafs have a short break for Christmas and they don’t play again until after Christmas at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington.

Hardison added, “The team has handled the first third of the season very well. The Lady Leafs have gotten better on the defensive end and have gotten better at moving the

ball offensively. We need to keep working on boxing out and rebounding in order to take the next step. We will put some new stuff in over break and be ready for the Christmas Tournament and beyond.”