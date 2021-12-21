-Orion girls edge Erie-Prophetstown

Mindy Carls

Mary Mohr’s 17 points and Jennie Abbott’s 14 points powered Orion to a 58-55 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Charger gym.

The Panthers took an early lead, carrying a 17-11 advantage out of the first quarter. With a 16-14 edge in the second, and the same in the third, the Chargers were only two points behind at 45-43 with eight minutes to play.

In the fourth, Orion claimed the win with 15 points to 10 for Erie-Prophetstown.

Mohr and Abbott combined for 31 points. Katie Christensen added seven points; Madeline Nightingale, six; Sofia Fernandez, five; Adah Swanson and Courtney Farwell, four each, and Ella Sundberg, one.

Abbott collected three treys and Mohr, two. Erie-Prophetstown had seven.

At the charity stripe, Orion made 11 of 23 attempts. Mohr put in five of seven and Abbott three of five. Erie-Prophetstown sank 10 of 17.

The Chargers committed 19 fouls and the Panthers 22.

Erie-Prophetstown won the sophomore game 37-32. Avah Jones led Orion with 12 points. Lainey Kunert added seven; Kamryn Filler, five; Amiliani Bradley, three; Svea Carlson and Katie Christensen, two each; Katie Angelos, one.

The Sherrard Tigers doubled up the Chargers 46-23 on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Orion. Sherrard outscored Orion 12-3 in the first period and 15-6 in the second. Leading 25-9 at halftime, the Tigers outscored the hosts 19-14 in the second half.

Abbott popped in a game-high 11 points. Farwell had four points, and Nightingale, Sofia Fernandez, Mohr and Sundberg two each.

Orion had no triples, but Sherrard had six.

The Chargers made three of eight free throws. Abbott was 3-for-3. The Tigers put in 8-of-16.

Referees called 15 fouls on the Chargers and 10 on the Tigers.

Sherrard won the sophomore game 62-12. Christensen put in seven and Jones, five. Jones’ total included a three.