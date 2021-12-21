Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Elmwood Tops Ridgewood

A big third quarter which saw the visiting Elmwood Trojans outscore the Ridgewood Spartans thirteen to four put the game out of reach for the Spartans who lost 39 to 17.

The Spartans, hosting a Saturday afternoon matinee, trailed by only two after the first quarter. Elmwood pulled ahead by seven in the second quarter to go into the half ahead 17 to 10 but it was the third quarter that sealed the Spartans’ fate.

Hallica Warren Anderson led Ridgewood with eight points, Paige Leander had seven, and Hannah Maher added two points for the Spartans.

Vikings Court Report

The Cambridge Vikings hosted the Stark County Rebels on Monday, December 13th. The seventh grade built up a six point lead after the first quarter and increased that spread to 31 to 21 at the half. The Vikings held off the Rebels in the second half to win 41 to 37. Karter Hays led all scorers with twenty three points including fourteen in the first quarter. Hayden McCoeary Larson added nine points, Marshall Secymore had five points, and Kayson Swanson had four points.

One point separated the two teams after the first six minutes of the eighth grade game. Cambridge, who led by four at the half, put the game out of reach in the third quarter outscoring Stark County twelve to two to take a fourteen point lead.

Fourteen points was the winning margin for the Vikings as they

topped the Rebels 52 to 38. Wes Sandberg put up eight of his game high twenty eight points in the third quarter. Hayden McCleary Larson had ten points and Karter Hays, Gavin Franks, and Byron Catour each added four points in the win.

On December 15th the Vikings travelled to Galva. The Wildcats outscored the Vikings 18 to 6 to take a twelve point lead after the first quarter and never looked back winning by the final score 44 to 29. Karter Hays led Cambridge with eighteen points while Hayden McCleary Larson added seven points.

Cambridge trailed by three points after the first quarter of the eighth grade contest. However, Galva would outscore Cambridge in the second quarter twenty one to seven to double up the Vikings at the half 34 to 17. Galva went on to win by the final score 59 to 45. Wes Sanberg led Cambridge with twenty one points, Gavin Franks added sixteen, and Byron Catour and Karter Hays had three points apiece.

The final game of a busy schedule for the Vikings was played on December 16th against Costa. Karter Hays led all scorers with fourteen points as Cambridge took a 12-4 lead at the half on their way to an eleven points 28 to 17 win. Hayden McCleary Larson put up six points, and Marshall Secymore and Kayson Swanson each dropped in four points in the Viking victory.

Costa took a seven point lead after the first quarter and went into the locker room ahead 23 to 14. In the third quarter Costa outscored the Vikings nineteen to ten to put the game out of reach winning by the final score 61 to 35. Wes Sandberg paced the Vikings with fifteen points, Gavin Franks added ten, and Byron Catour added seven points.