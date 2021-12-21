Rockridge boys hammer Orion

Mindy Carls

Rockridge defeated Orion 65-24 in varsity boys basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Charger gym.

The Rockets built a 16-6 lead in the first quarter. Outscoring the hosts 21-7 in the second period and 22-11 in the third put the Rockets in front 59-24.

Chance Stropes put in 10 points to lead Orion in scoring. Ty Comer added five; Trey Erdmann and Kane Lieving, four points apiece, and Luke Johnson, one.

Orion had two treys, one by Lieving and one by Comer. Rockridge had 10 that provided almost half of their points.

The Chargers shot 8-for-15 at the free-throw line. Stropes netted four of six, Comer two of four and Lieving one of two. The Rockets made 11 of 13.

Orion committed 11 fouls and Rockridge 13.

Rockridge won the sophomore game 44-29. Chargers scoring points were Gavin Awbrey and Duncan Adamson, seven points; Maddux Arnold, six; Luke Dunlap, five, and Jacob Bainbridge, four.

The Chargers nailed four treys. Arnold had two and Awbrey and Adamson, one each.

At the free-throw line, Orion made three of four attempts. Adamson hit 2-for two and Dunlap, one for two.