Two Geneseo wrestlers champions at Hillsdale Tournament

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Wrestlers placed fifth out of 21 teams at the recent Hinsdale Central Invitational Tournament, a finish of which Coach Jon Murray was proud of his team, and said, “I’m proud of how our guys fought tough although it exposed some technical stuff we need to work on, but we knew that was coming.”

Two GHS wrestlers, Zachary and Anthony Montez, were crowned champions at the Invite. In addition, Zachary Montez was named “Outstanding Wrestler.”

Murray commented that it was “a great tournament to get some much-needed high –level competition in preparation for the State Series.”

“Congratulations to Zachary and Anthony (Montez) on their championships,” he said.

SUMMARY FOR GENESEO COMPETITIORS: