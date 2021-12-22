Two Geneseo wrestlers champions at Hillsdale Tournament
Claudia Loucks
The Geneseo High School Wrestlers placed fifth out of 21 teams at the recent Hinsdale Central Invitational Tournament, a finish of which Coach Jon Murray was proud of his team, and said, “I’m proud of how our guys fought tough although it exposed some technical stuff we need to work on, but we knew that was coming.”
Two GHS wrestlers, Zachary and Anthony Montez, were crowned champions at the Invite. In addition, Zachary Montez was named “Outstanding Wrestler.”
Murray commented that it was “a great tournament to get some much-needed high –level competition in preparation for the State Series.”
“Congratulations to Zachary and Anthony (Montez) on their championships,” he said.
SUMMARY FOR GENESEO COMPETITIORS:
- -106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian won four of his six matches.
- -113 lbs. - Zachary Montez won all four of his matches.
- -120 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner won three of his six matches.
- -126 lbs. – Carson Raya won three of his six matches.
- -132 lbs. – Jack Snyder won three of his five matches.
- -145 lbs. – Josh Hock won four of his six matches.
- -160 lbs. – Anthony Montez won all four of his matches.
- -170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann won one of his three matches.
- -182 lbs. – Nathan McAvoy lost both matches.
- -195 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker lost both matches.
- -220 lbs. - Tim Stohl won three of his four matches.
- -285 lbs. – Levin Neumann won one match and lost two matches.