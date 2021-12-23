Geneseo girls' bowling season begins

Geneseo vs. LaSalle Peru

The Geneseo girls hosted the LaSalle Peru High School team to their home lanes at Lees Lanes in Geneseo for the first meet of the season.

LP bested the Leafs varsity with totals of 3273 to 2781. Madison Holevoet had the best game of the series for Geneseo with a 217, and best series at 583. She was joined by teammates series scores of: Sarah Lawrence, 493, Allison States, 470, Katelyn Darnell, 435, Allyson Ford, and Chloe Biehl,396.

LP also squeaked past the Geneseo Junior Varsity 2110 to 2068. Katelynn Emerick was Geneseo's top scorer with a 192 game and a 442 series.

Geneseo at East Erab Invitational

The Geneseo girls were among 13 schools who competed at the East Erab Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford Saturday, December 18.

The Lady Leafs took seventh place overall with a cumulative score of 4720. Madison Holevoet rolled 1168 over a series of six games, placing ninth individually, and a high game of 236.

Geneso's Junior Varsity placed fourth at the invitational, with a cumulative score of 3410. Katelynn Emerick had a high game of 156.