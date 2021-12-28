Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

The SA-35

I no sooner wrote an article last week about Springfield Armory (SA) when I received my December issues of the American Rifleman and Gun Digest. Both publications wrote good reports about SA’s newest pistol, SA-35. It is almost a clone of the iconic P-35 Browning Hi-Power pistol. It comes in the original caliber, 9MM Luger. The original pistol was made in Belgium before WW2 and when the Nazis occupied Belgium, they continued making it. In fact, the P-35 was a big favorite because it held 13 cartridges and was reliable. Something the German military, at the time, felt was better than the German Luger. The new SA-35 has some improvements over the original model such as better sights, 15 round magazine instead of 13, magazine disconnect safety, and other refinements. The cost is not cheap, around $700.00, but then you get what you pay for plus Springfield Armory does have a reputation for quality firearms. I actually have a WW2 P-35 with Nazi proof marks and a tangent rear sight. The originals are collector items. My best guess is that Springfield Armory is going to sell a lot of these for home defense and off-hand target shooting.

Big Fish

I recently received my Illinois Outdoor News publication and I read that there could be two new Illinois fish state records. Angler Jarrett Knize caught a huge 72 plus pound bighead carp while fishing in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. How that species got into the lagoon is anyone’s guess.? Closer to home, Troy Gustafson, Port Byron, was fishing for catfish when he hooked on to a 9 pound, 14 ounce shovelnose sturgeon in Rock River. It is a pending state record. I have heard, from time to time, sturgeons being caught in the “Rock.” There must be something in the make-up of that river that is sturgeon friendly.

New Boat Dock

Nathan Johnson, Boy Scout Troop 131, has completed an Eagle Scout project by coordinating the building of the Geneseo Ikes boat dock. However, he is still trying to raise funds for the dock’s building material which is more than $3,000. The Geneseo Izaak Walton League has donated $500.00 towards the fund. You can mail your donation check to: Nathan Johnson, 629 N. Chicago St., Geneseo, IL 61254. The new dock is really quality built thanks to Nathan, Troop 131 volunteers and parents.

Charlie’s Gear

We lost a great fellow, Charlie Palmgren, this past fall. He was an avid fisherman. He was involved with the Izaak Walton League on the local, state and national level. A few weeks ago, with the permission of his wife, Lori, we put his fishing gear up for sale. Some of the money received was from donations. I was going to list all the names who donated and purchased the items. However, maybe some did not want their names mentioned, but they know who they are and we thank them. The money received was given to Lori Palmgren.

Humor

If you can’t look back at your younger self and realize that you were an idiot, well, you are probably still an idiot. Why do eggs come in flimsy styrofoam cartons and flashlight batteries come in a package only a chainsaw can open? The first bottle of Coca-Cola from 1894 contained around 3.5 grams of cocaine. Maybe that explains why our parents & grandparents could walk to and from school, uphill, both ways, In the snow, barefoot!

The older you get the more you realize how precious life is. You have no desire for drama, conflict or stress. You just want good friends, a cozy home, food on the table, and people who make you happy (I’ll add, good fishing).

Happy New Year!