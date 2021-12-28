Geneseo wrestlers win at Hampshire triangular

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Wresters traveled to Hampshire to compete in what they thought would be a quad meet, but turned into a triangular.

The schools were Hampshire, Oak Lawn Richards and Geneseo with Elk Grove dropping out of the meet.

Coach Jon Murray said, “Our ‘quad’ at Hampshire turned into a ‘tri’ with Elk Grove dropping out, but luckily we were able to bring JV as well and getting almost everyone a match. The JV wrestlers especially were in need of some competition with the cancellation of a few duals and not competing at the Rockford East tournament.”

“At the end of the day, it was just one more step on the journey of improving,” Murray said.

GENESEO WINNERS VS/ HAMPSHIRE – WIN 60-15

-106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian.

-126 lbs. - Bennett Kreiner.

-132 lbs. – Jack Snyder.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock.

-152 lb s. - Ben Knowles.

-160 lbs. – Logan Palmer.

-170 lbs. – Anthony Montez.

-182 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-195 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann.

GENESEO WINNERS VS. OAK LAWN RICHARDS – WIN 66-11

-106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian.

-113 lbs. – Devan Hornback.

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner.

-132 lbs. – Jack Snyder.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-182 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker.

-195 lbs. – Nathan McAvoy.