Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Split in Tournament

The Ridgewood Spartans went 2-2 in the Knoxville Holiday Tournament to finish the holiday tournament in fifth place. The Spartans lost two games, one to the host Knoxville and one to Elmwood during the first weekend of the tournament.

The Spartans faced West Prairie to start the second weekend of play, December 18th. Hannah Maher put up eighteen points and Paige Leander added fifteen points as the Spartans won by fourteen points 54 to 40.

Ridgewood doubled up West Prairie 20 to 10 at the end of the first quarter and took a seven point lead into the half. In the third quarter, the Spartans outscored West Prairie 14 to 10 to take an eleven point lead into the fourth quarter.

In addition to Maher and Leander, Mya Brown added six points. Ciara Clark and Hallica Warren Anderson each added five apiece in the Ridgewood win.

In the second game of the day, Ridgewood took another early lead over the United Red Storm leading 16 to 10 after the first eight minutes of play. The two teams battled back and forth in the second quarter with the Spartans going into the half ahead 27 to 23.

Ridgewood led 36 to 32 at the end of the third but a big fourth quarter which saw the Spartans knock in nine out of thirteen free throws allowed the Spartans to pull away winning by ten points 53 to 43. The Spartans, as a team, knocked in 20 of their 28 chances from the charity stripe.

Hanner Maher led all scorers with eighteen points, Paige Leander added thirteen while Hallica Warren Anderson and Mya Brown had eight points apiece.

The Spartans are in action next on January 3rd in Glava.