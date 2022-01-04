Geneseo girls sweep Holiday Tournament

The Geneseo Girls’ Basketball Team traveled to Bloomington to the State Farm Holiday Classic Tournament just days after Christmas with hopes of defeating Morton, the 2019 Class 3 A State Title Winners and the defending State Farm Tournament Winners.…And the Lady Leafs did just that!

The journey to the championship game on Thursday, Dec. 30, began on Monday, Dec. 27, when the Lady Leafs defeated Normal West, 67 – 42; won the Dec. 28 game against Morton 68 - 51 as well as the Dec. 29 game against Springfield 51 – 48.

GENESEO VS. NORMAL WEST (67–42)

It was the Lady Leafs by 10 after the first quarter of the game and by 11 at halftime.

At halftime, the Lady Leafs upped their defensive pressure in the full court and pushed it to a 30-point lead and a running clock in the fourth quarter.

The team was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig with 21 points, but the scorebook was balanced with Jordan Porter contributing 12, Danielle Beach with 11, Annie Wirth with nine and Ali Rapps with eight points.

“Overall, this was a good start to the tournament and got us on the winner side of the bracket so we would have three good games to finish out the tournament,” Coach Scott Hardison said.

GENESEO VS. SPRINGFIELD (51-48)

The Lady Leafs were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig’s 31 points, but her assist to Danielle Beach’s three-pointer with about one minute to go was the biggest play in the game.

“Kammie passed up a contested three to give Danielle Beach a wide open look,” Coach Scott Hardison said. “Danielle stepped up and put down the three to put Geneseo up five with a minute to go. The game was fast-paced with lots of turnovers, but the Lady Leafs prevailed in a really good game.”

“That is why we come to the State Farm Tournament to get tested,” he added. “We are guaranteed a top four finish which is the first time since the early 2000’s.”

GENESEO VS. MORTON (68-51)

“This contest was huge for the Lady Leafs as Morton has been a perennial state final team and the fact that Geneseo was able to beat them by 17 shows the growth of this program,” Geneseo Coach Scott Hardison said.

“The girls were ready for the game and the coaching staff said the key to the game was believing that we could beat Morton,” he said. “We came out and hit four of five threes in the first quarter and our confidence continued to grow.”

As with most great teams, Morton battled back to within one point in the third quarter

After a time out, the Lady Leafs answered with a three-point and a two-point bucket to spread the lead back out to six.

Coach Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs made their free throws down the stretch and finished the game to move to the championship in style.”

Geneseo was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig with 27; Danielle Beach followed up with 16 points including a sic for six free-throw performance in the fourth quarter. Ali Rapps and Annie Wirth chipped in 10 points each for the victory.