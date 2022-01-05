Geneseo gymnasts compete in Wisconsin

Michelle Pischke

The Geneseo High School gymnastics team traveled to Hazel Green, Wisconsin for a dual meet with Southwestern Co-op on December 21, 2021. The varsity team was edged out by Southwestern. The junior varsity competition was not fully contested.

Multiple gymnasts reached the podium via their top 6 finish at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. In the varsity competition, Addison Pischke reached the podium finishing second in the all-around with a season-high 32.25. Joining her on the all-around podium was Caidence Kies (4th; 31.45) and Alexa Jolly (6th 30.55). Pischke finished 1st on vault, 1st on beam, 6th on floor and 6th on bars. Kies was 2nd on beam and 4th on floor. Jolly was 3rd on vault and 4th on bars. Jaelynn McCann (29.55) added to the varsity score with a 3rd place finish on bars and 4th on vault. Reagan Lommell (29.3) finished 4th on beam and 6th on vault. In the junior varsity competition Emily Wilshusen (30.6) and Amelia Henkhaus (29.85) finished 1-2 in the all-around. Wilshusen was 1st on bars, 2nd floor, 3rd beam and vault. Henkhaus was 1st on floor, vault, beam and 3rd bars. Brooke Boone finished 3rd in the all-around (29.45) with top six finishes in all events. Taylor VanDeVoorde (29.35) was 2nd on vault, beam, and floor; she was 3rd on bars. Jordyn Sedlock (24.2) was 3rd on floor and 6th on beam and bars. Leah Roemer (23.3) was 4th on vault and 5th on beam. Skylar Wainscott (21.05) was 5th on vault and 6th on beam. Aubrey Brumbaugh competed on three events with her highest finish on bars (7th).

The team took a few days off for the break and then were back on the road for the Oswego Invite on December 28-29. The team will host its only two home meets of the season on January 8 and January 12 (senior night/autograph night).