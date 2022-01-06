Geneseo girls bowling bests Mendota on home lanes

The Geneseo girls bowling teams hosted Mendota on the home turf at Lees Lanes in Geneseo on Tuesday January 4.

The Geneseo varsity won a decisive victory over the Lady Trojans, 2770 to 2331. Madison Holevet had the high game with 210, and high series at 611. Chloe Beil rolled a top game of 168, and 466 series, Sarah Lawrence 175 and 464, Allison States 152 and 421 series, Katelyn Durnell 153 and 413 series, and Allyson Ford top game of 135 and series of 395.

Junior Varsity brought their A game, and Mendota a short squad. Geneseo rolled a 1788 series and Mendota 779. Samantha Watters had a top game of 114, and a top series of 321. Nola Travis top game of 100, and series of 318, Ava Rusk had the high individual game at 126, and a 305 series. Chloe Alwood rolled a 108 and 301 series, Emilia Schmitt a 110 game and 286 series, followed by Alicia Ibanez 99 game and 247 series.