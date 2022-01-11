Geneseo girls' basketball upcoming special events

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A AP poll and remain undefeated with their 18-0 record.

Fans can see the team in action at upcoming home contests including Thursday, Jan. 27, at “Pink Zone Night” which is the annual fundraiser for cancer awareness; Senior Night is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3; and “Pack the Place” will be Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Lady Leafs are in competition this weekend, beginning Friday, Jan. 14, at the Martin Lutheran King Tournament in Kewanee.