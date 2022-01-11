Geneseo hosts 46th Bi-State wrestling tournament Friday, Saturday

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Bi-State Wrestling Tournament, Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, is billed as one of the top tournaments in the nation.

There will be 16 high school wrestling teams coming to this tournament, representing schools in Illinois and Iowa.

Geneseo Athletic Director Joe Nichols said, “We have had over 100 state champions come to our tournament since its beginning.”

Competition begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, and at 9:30 on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The school is located at 700 North State St., Geneseo.