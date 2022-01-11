Geneseo wrestlers take down Moline

Claudia Loucks

The wrestling meet on Jan. 6 was the first time Geneseo and Moline have met this season and the outcome was a 40-29 victory for the Geneseo mat men.

Points were going back and forth in the heated competition in the Geneseo gym until Geneseo claimed a commanding lead when Aiden Damewood pinned Moline’s Zander Ealy.

Ealy led 10-4 in the second period and had already taken down Damewood twice, and it was in the middle of his third takedown attempt when Damewood took control of the match. He flipped Ealy and made the pin.

Geneseo Coach Tom Rusk filled in for Head Coach Jon Murray at the meet, and Rusk credited Damewood for work ethic...”We know there is always a chance for him to catch somebody and pin them. He is never out of a match. It’s so cool.”

“It wasn’t the superstars that won this meet, it was the entire team winning those matches.”

“We are really happy with the team coming together and gelling at the right time,” Rusk added. “The guys are working really hard in the practice room and it’s starting to show at the meets. They have a ‘no quit’ attitude which really helps us in these close matches.”

GENESEO WINNERS

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez.

-132 lbs. – Carson Raya.

-152 lbs. – Aiden Damewood.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez.

-182 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-195 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann