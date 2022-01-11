Orion Hall of Fame induction Friday night

Mindy Carls

Orion High School will induct its 2021-22 Hall of Fame class on Friday, Jan. 14, between sophomore and varsity boys basketball games with Monmouth-Roseville.

Indiviuals to be inducted are:

• Angela Birdsall, who starred in volleyball, basketball and softball before graduating in 1989. As a senior in basketball, she was named Most Valuable Player. She averaged 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds a game. She set the individual OHS record for points in a game with 34 points on Jan. 18, 1989.

• Chet Cox, who graduated in 2006. He was an All-Conference player on a football team that reached the second round of the playoffs. In wrestling, Cox compiled a 137-22 record and placed second and third at state. He was on a Charger wrestling team that qualified for state twice.

• Thorian Twyner, who was a two-time state champion in 2010 and 2011.

The 2009 football team will be inducted. Orion finished 10-2 and reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Morrison on a questionable call.

Willard Kerr is going in for Distinguished Achievement. He was the valedictorian of the Class of 1932. During World War II, he served as a Navy officer who was a cost inspector at Curtiss Wright Corp. in Ohio. He returned to a career at State Bank of Orion (now BankORION).

Jack Wheeler will be inducted as a Friend of Orion. He was Orion’s head volleyball coach for 15 years, leading the Chargers to a 479-83 record, 13 conference championships, 12 regional championships, two sectional championships and one super-sectional championship. He led the girls to second at the state tournament in 2015.