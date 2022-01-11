Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans top Wildcats

The first game after the holiday break can find a team sluggish, especially after a cold bus ride but neither slowed down the Ridgewood Spartans as they cruised to a 56 to 40 win over Galva on Monday, January 3rd.

The Wildcats hung with the Spartans in the first quarter trailing by just four points 13-9. Ridgewood took off in the second quarter outscoring Galva 19 to 6 to take a seventeen point 32-15 lead into the half.

Ridgewood ended the third quarter up twenty on their way to the sixteen point win. Hannah Maher led all scorers with sixteen points, Hallica Warren-Anderson scored six points in the first quarter on her way to a ten point night. Paige Leander and Mya Brown each added nine points with Brown draining two shots from beyond the arc for Ridgewood.

Spartans Split in Elmwood

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled south to Elmwood on Thursday January 6th for a rematch against the Trojans. The Spartans struggled to heat up as Elmwood pulled away in the first quarter leading 22 to 4 after the first eight minutes of the game.

Ridgewood struggled all night to put points on the board trailing 54 to 16 after the third quarter before losing 63 to 29 to Elmwood. Hannah Maher led the Spartans with thirteen points while Brook Jones added six and Paige Leander had five for Ridgewood.

Kerrigan Lewis, Ciara Clark, Heidi Leander, and Gabby Dean each had six points apiece as the Ridgewood Fresh/Soph topped Elmwood ironically by six points 27 to 21. Ridgewood led by one at the half but found themselves down two after the third quarter before battling back for the win.

Vikings Sweep Aces

The Cambridge Boys Basketball team hosted the AlWood Aces in the annual battle of future Spartans on Monday January 3rd. Karter Hays dominated the paint as the seventh grade won 28 to 21. Hays put up seven of his game high thirteen points in the first half as Cambridge led by nine 17 to 8. Hayden McCleary-Larson added eleven points i

Wes Sandberg and Gavin Franks combined for thirty-two of Cambridge’s thirty-six points as the Vikings won by twelve 36 to 24 in the eighth grade contest.

Cambridge led by fourteen at the half and upped their lead to twenty one after the third quarter on their way to the win over AlWood. Wes Sandberg was raining three pointers in the game hitting three of them on his way to an eighteen point game, Gavin Franks added fourteen points, and Byron Catour had four points in the Cambridge win.