UT tops Orion girls basketball

Mindy Carls

With a big lead in the first quarter, United Township snatched a 58-27 victory over the Orion girls on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Charger gym.

UT led 17-9 at the end of the first period and 39-15 at halftime. A 14-9 edge in the third period gave the Panthers a 53-24 advantage going into the fourth, when the visitors put up five points to three for the hosts.

Courtney Farwell popped in seven points for Orion. Jennie Abbott and Ella Sundberg added six each; Lainey Kunert, four; Sofia Fernandez, three, and Adah Swanson, one.

Three Panthers scored in double figures.

Abbott connected on Orion’s only triple. UT had three.

The Chargers made four of nine free throws. Abbott and Farwell shot 1-for-1 and Swanson and Fernandez 1-for-2. UT was 14 for 21.

Orion made 17 fouls and UT 14.

UT won the sophomore game 36-17. Kunert scored 11 points.

In a sophomore game on Monday, Jan. 3, Fulton defeated Orion 37-14. Avah Jones led the Chargers with six.