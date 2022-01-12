Geneseo Lady Leafs win signature game at Shootout

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs remain unbeaten after a match up with Moline as well as their outstanding performance against North Scott at the Illinois-Iowa Shootout.

Geneseo reigns as the top-ranked team in Illinois Class 3A with a record of 18-0.

The week of competition included playing Moline on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Moline. The game was the first Western Big 6 contest in the New Year.

Moline was without some of their players due to Covid, but the Lady Leafs came out ready to play for whoever was available that night.

Varsity Coach Scott Hardison said, “The Lady Leafs left no doubt early in the game by taking advantage of the press to stretch an early lead and never looked back. The Leafs were cold from the field in the first quarter, but they owned the boards.”

Annie Wirth had 10 rebounds in the first quarter herself, and the Leafs were very balanced in scoring with everyone getting some playing time.

GENESEO VS. NORTH SCOTT AT IHMVCU SHOOTOUT – WIN: 60-52

Geneseo left no doubt to which team was the best at the Shootout Saturday at Carver Center in Rock Island.

In the highlight game of the Shootout, the contest between the Lady Leafs and North Scott ended in a victory for the Leafs, 60-52.

Geneseo turned up heat early with their press and caused numerous turnovers from North Scott. The Leafs increased their lead at halftime and cruised to an easy win.

The Lady Leafs were paced in scoring by Kammie Ludwig with 30 points and Coach Scott Hardison called the game “a total team effort,” and he added, “Annie Wirth was a rebound machine again. Ali Rapps handled the point guard position and weaved through the North Scott defense.”

“Danielle Beach has become the ‘Robin’ to Ludwig’s ‘Batman’ by taking over the scoring when North Scott face guarded Ludwig,” Hardison said. “Jordan Porter held North Scott’s leading three-point shooter in check all game and knocked down 3’s herself.”

“Geneseo has become the #1 team in the Class 3A AP poll,” he said. “The Lady Leafs have put a big target on their backs and have to come out every night to defend the ranking. We will be getting everyone’s best shot and we know that. Great teams find a way to play their best every night against good competition.”