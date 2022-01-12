Orion wrestlers start January 4-0

Mindy Carls

Piling up big points on pins and forfeits, the Orion wrestlers started the second half of the season with wins over Camanche, Iowa, Mercer County, Fulton and West Carroll in the Charger gym.

Orion 45, Camanche, Iowa 35

On Jan. Tuesday, Jan. 4, wrestling started at 220 lbs., where Orion gave up a forfeit. Charger Seth Gardner was pinned at 3:25 in the 285-lb. bout.

Camanche collected another forfeit at 106 for an 18-0 lead.

The Chargers started to eat into their deficit when Anika Duhs (113) and Luke Moen (120) received forfeits.

At 126 lbs., Orion’s Cole Perkins yielded five points on a 19-4 technical fall. The next Charger on the mat, Caden Wegerer (132) suffered a pin at 1:17.

Camanche’s lead had grown to 29-12, but the 17-point lead was not safe with 42 points still available in seven weight classes. Sure enough, Orion won the next five weight classes to take a 39-29 lead.

Mason Anderson (138) won a 6-0 decision, Keagan Blessman (145) won a forfeit, Nolan Loete (152) pinned his opponent at 1:21, Aiden Fisher (160) stuck his foe at 2:47 and Maddix Moninski (170) won by forfeit.

Leading by 10 with 12 points to go, Orion secured the win with Phillip Docheterman (182) getting a pin in 36 seconds.

Camanche received a forfeit at 195.

Orion 48, Mercer County 32

On the same evening, Orion didn’t let Mercer County get so far ahead. After the Chargers gave up a forfeit at 106, Orion moved forward 12-6 when Anika Duhs and Moen received forfeits in their bouts.

Perkins lost a 19-2 technical fall, which let Mercer County pull within one point at 12-11. But that’s as close as the match would get.

Wegerer had his hand raised for a forfeit and an 18-11 lead.

Anderson had a 5-0 move early in his bout, and he pinned his opponent with four seconds left in the second period.

Blessman and Loete won by forfeit for a comfortable 36-11 advantage.

Fisher was pinned at 3:30 in his bout.

Moninski dropped a 9-8 decision at 170 lbs.

Dochterman pinned his opponent as the second period of the 182 bout ended.

Mercer County won the next two weight classes by forfeit, but Gardner won the heavyweight bout.

Orion 52, Fulton 22

Two nights later, Orion wrestlers with pins were Blessman (1:12), Dochterman (1:55) and Gardner (0:50).

Wegerer won a 14-4 major decision. Collecting forfeits were Sovey, Anika Duhs, Moen, Loete and Fisher.

Fulton wrestlers pinned Perkins (2:53) and Moninski (3:38), have Anderson an 11-0 major decision loss and collected a forfeit at 220.

Orion 72, West Carroll 12

Also on Jan. 6, Chargers with pins were Gardner (0:20), Moen (5:20) and Blessman (2:39).

The nine Charger wrestlers earning forfeits were Sovey, Anika Duhs, Perkins, Wegerer, Anderson, Loete, Lane Johnson, Moninski and Dochterman.

West Carroll wrestlers pinned Jayden Smith (0:51).