Geneseo gymnasts host Geneseo Invitational

Michelle Pischke

The Geneseo High School Gymnastics team hosted their annual gymnastics invitational on January 8th. In one of only two home meets of the season; the gymnasts enjoyed competing in front of their home crowd.

In the varsity competition, Geneseo posted a season-high team score of 126.8 for fourth. DeKalb won the team competition. Junior Caidence Kies led the Geneseo varsity squad with an 32.5 all-around score to place 4th. Junior Addison Pischke joined her teammate on the all-around podium placing 7th (31.75). Geneseo had their highest team finish placing 4 girls on vault with Alexa Jolly (31.0) placing 2nd, Pischke & Emily Wilshusen (29.3) T-3rd, and Amelia Henkhaus (30.5) 6th. Caidence Kies took home 6th place on beam with Pischke joining her on the podium for 9th. Kies placed 3rd on floor and 8th on bars. Teammates Henkhaus (7th) and Pischke (8th) joined her on the podium for their floor performance.

The junior varsity and junior varsity 2 competition was not fully contested. Brooke Boone led the junior varsity squad with a first place all-around finish (29.35). Joining her on the podium for the all-around was Taylor VandeVoorde (2nd, 28.75), Jaelynn McCann (3rd, 28.7), Reagan Lommell (4th, 28.1) and Triston Highton (6th, 27.4).

Freshman Keely Roberts led the varsity 2 squad with the top all-around finish (29.0). Joining her finishing 2nd-6th were teammates Clara Huddleston (26.35), Jordyn Sedlock (24.5), Leah Roemer (23.3), Mallory Setser (22.5), Skylar Wainscott (14.7). Aubrey Brumbaugh competed on beam and bars.

The team will host their final home meet of the season on Wednesday Jan 12. The senior gymnasts will be honored and it will also be autograph night. The team will finish out their season on the road.