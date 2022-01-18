Geneseo girls sweep Kewanee tournament

Michael Helenthal

Geneseo's top-ranked girls basketball team took first place in Kewanee High School's annual Martin Luther King round robin tournament.

Brimfield was second and fell 69-55 to Geneseo, as both teams are ranked first respectively in 1A and 3A.

Kewanee placed third and broke its tournament jinx by defeating Orion 39-28, but fell 67-13 to Geneseo on Saturday. KHS was 0-7 in tournament play prior to the MLK win.

The tournament had to drop Monday games after two teams dropped out due to COVID protocols with games played on Friday and Saturday.

In the fresh-soph tourney, Geneseo was 1st, Brimfield 2nd and Kewanee 3rd.

A Geneseo defender bears down as Kewanee's Emma Crofton brings the ball up the court.
Geneseo's Ann Wirth leads a breakaway as Kewanee's Emily Eggimann trails.
A Kewanee and Geneseo player race for the loose ball at Saturday's KHS Martin Luther King Tourney.
Players fight for the loose ball.
Kewanee's Marissa Stevens tries to find Lainey Kelly underneath amid Geneseo's tight defense.
Geneso's Ann Wirth pushes the ball up court during a fast break.
Kewanee's Marissa Stevens tries to find an opening against Geneseo's Danielle Beach.
Geneseo's Johnna Fulcher skips a pass to the inside as Kewanee's Kirra McLean-Garcia races out to stop her.
Kewanee's Marissa Stevens tries to make her way past a Geneseo defender Saturday morning.
Kewanee's Emily Eggimann puts a hand in this Geneseo shooter's face.