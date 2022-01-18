Geneseo Lady Leaf's Pink Zone night

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs will be in action in the Geneseo High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 22, with games beginning at 1 p.m.

Each year the Lady Leafs sponsor a Pink Zone Night in memory and in honor of those who have battled cancer.

The 2022 Pink Zone Night is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, with the sophomore game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. Both games will be in the Geneseo High School gym.

The Lady Leafs will dedicate their game to someone special that has been impacted by cancer. Cancer survivors in attendance will receive a flower prior to the varsity game from members of the Geneseo and Sterling basketball teams.

The event will include a silent auction and raffle prizes with proceeds going to local cancer support groups.

Area businesses are welcome to donate either money or an item to include in the raffle or silent auction. For more information about donating, contact Ja ime Newkirk at jaimejo31@yahoo.com or by calling 309-507-1401. She is willing to pick up donations.

Those people planning to attend are asked to wear pink. Proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to 3D Strong at Hammond-Henry Hospital and The Geneseo Breast Cancer Support Group.

All K-12 students wearing a Pink Zone shirt will be admitted free to the game.