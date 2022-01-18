Orion boys challenge Geneseo

Mindy Carls

Geneseo defeated Orion 53-46 in a non-conference varsity boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Each team scored seven points in the first quarter. Geneseo outscored Orion 17-9 in the second period, only to have Orion roar back with a 13-8 edge in the third quarter.

With their lead cut to 32-29, the Maple Leafs put up 21 in the fourth period and the Chargers 17.

Chance Stropes paced Orion with 16 points. Xavyor added 12; Alexander Edwards, eight; Trey Erdmann, six, and Kameron Weaver and Lucas Dunlap, two each.

Geneseo’s Bristol Lewis led all scorers with 22 points.

Orion sharpshooters hit four triples, two by Edwards and one each by Winter and Stropes. Geneseo nailed nine.

The Chargers made eight of 15 shots at the free-throw line. Winter was 3-for-5, Stropes 3-for-6 and Erdmann 2-for-4. The Maple Leafs were 10-for-12.

Fouls was whistled for 15 fouls and Geneseo for 16.

Monmouth-Roseville decided not to come to Orion’s Hall of Fame Night on Friday, Jan. 14, because of the weather. The Chargers held a scrimmage instead.