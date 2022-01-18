Orion matmen host Canton

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestled Canton, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Princeton last week. The Chargers collected one win, over IVC, in the three duals.

Canton 61, Orion 18

The Chargers hosted the Little Giants on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Aiden Fisher had Orion’s only pin, at 1:27 in the 160-lb. bout.

Luke Moen (120) and Cole Perkins (126) won by forfeit.

Canton had pins at 145 lbs. (Keagan Blessman, 2:26), 152 lbs. (Nolan Loete, 2:42) and 285 lbs. (Seth Gardner, 1:38).

Little Giant wrestlers had wins by technical fall over 132-lb. Caden Wegerer, 23-6, and 170-lb. Maddix Moninski, 15-0.

Canton earned one win by decision, 15-11 over 182-lb. Phillip Dochterman.

The Little Giants earned half of their points with Charger forfeits at 106, 113, 138, 195 and 220.

In junior varsity matches, Orion wrestlers with wins were Chance Clem-McKinley (120), 9-2 decision over Lilli Sproken. Zach Brown (126) won by 24-13 major decision over Naomi Luedtke. Cooper Herd (152) decisioned Gus Lidwell 4-3.

Orion 60, Chillicothe IVC 6

Orion and Illinois Valley Central wrestled on Thursday, Jan. 13, in Princeton.

Wegerer scored four takedowns and three near falls before pinning his 132-lb. opponent with five seconds left in the match.

Herd (145) got a stick at 5:44, and Loete (152) put his foe on his back at 2:31.

Winning by forfeit were Moen (120), Perkins (126), Lane Johnson (160), Moninski (170), Dochterman (182), Jayden Smith (220) and Gardner (285).

IVC’s only win was on a forfeit at 138.

Princeton 44, Orion 30

Orion and Princeton competed on Thursday, Jan. 13, in Princeton.

Chargers pinning their opponents were Johnson (170), 2:51, and Gardner (285), 3:59.

Orion wins by forfeit were Loete (152), Moninski (182) and Dochterman (195).

Princeton wrestlers stuck Perkins (126) at 3:05, Wegerer (132) at 2:11 and Blessman (145) at 4:23.

Fisher (160) lost by technical fall.

Moen (120) dropped an 8-2 decision.

In junior varsity action, Charger Kaden Edmunds rolled his opponent at 1:23.