Orion wrestler Mason Anderson places at Princeton invitational

Mindy Carls

The Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament draws top wrestlers and teams from all over Illinois. Staged as the second half of the season begins in January, it is considered a mini-state tournament.

Orion wrestler Mason Anderson placed sixth in the 138-lb. bracket. He was one of 13 wrestlers that coach Nick Georgean took to the 58th annual tournament.

Two Chargers had wins in the first round. Luke Moen (120 lbs.) decisioned Byron’s Jackson Norris 6-3. Maddix Moninski (170) pinned Glasford Illini Bluffs’ Nathan Henkel in 1:56.

Seven Chargers suffered losses in the first round. Five who were pinned were Caden Wegerer (132), 0:25; Cooper Herd (145), 2:23; Keagan Blessman (145), 3:38; Aiden Fisher (160), 1:05; and Phillip Dochterman (182). 0:57.

Cole Perkins (126) gave up an 18-3 technical fall, and Lane Johnson (160) lost a 6-1 decision.

Moen and Moninski advanced to the second round, and Kaleb Sovey (106), Anderson (138), Nolan Loete (152) and Seth Gardner (285) all had byes into the second round.

None of the Chargers had a win in the round. Four Chargers lost by pin, including Sovey, 1:10; Moen, 1:03; Moninski, 4:50, and Gardner, 2:47.

Anderson lost a 7-4 decision and Loete a 7-1 decision.

The second round of wrestlebacks found 11 Chargers in action. Moen won by a 15-0 tech fall over Daevion Fenelon, Monticello. Anderson pinned Justin Husack, Magneto, 1:22. Herd rolled Gabe Blanch, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, 2:37. Nolan Loete showed Dawson Sheets, Monticello, the lights in 3:23.

Chargers dropping out of the tournament with losses were Perkins, decisioned 13-8; Wegerer, pinned, 1:18; Blessman, pinned 3:35; Fisher, 3:27; Johnson, 0:53; Moninski, decisioned 9-3, and Dochterman, pinned 2:19.

In the third round of wrestlebacks, Moen, Anderson and Gardner all won their bouts. Moen won by injury default over Gavin Kramer, Dixon. Anderson pinned Vincent Fiore of Warrensburg-Latham in 42 seconds. Gardner rolled Hayden Witt of Sterling Newman in 4:35.

Herd was eliminated with a pin in 1:50, and Loete with an 8-0 major decision.

Sovey had lost in the second championship round but had byes in the early wrestleback rounds. He was pinned at 1:14 when he got on the mat in the fourth round.

Others in the fourth round were Moen, who lost a 3-2 decision, and Gardner, who was pinned in 4:49.

Anderson pinned Gianni Panozzo of Clifton Central in 2:28 to move on to the fifth round, where he decisioned Jacob Prescott, Wilmington, 5-4.

In consolation semifinals, with the winner moving on to the third-place match and the loser to the fifth-place match, Jaxon Trent of Monticello decisioned Anderson 15-9.

Carson Maxey of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won by injury default over Anderson.

Dakota won the tournament with 183.5 points. Dixon was sixth, 128; Riverdale, seventh, 119; Newman, eighth, 110; Princeton, ninth, 107.5; Rockridge, 11th, 101; Mercer County, 16th, 69; Alleman, 19th, 51; Morrison, 27th, 35; Orion, 28th, 30.5, and Rock Falls, 31st, 11.