Geneseo Lady Leafs sweep Kewanee MLK Tournament

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs claimed the Martin Luther King Tournament held Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, in Kewanee.

Geneseo had four players named to the All-Tournament – Ali Rapps, Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth were named to the team and Kammie Ludwig was named MVP of the Tournament.

The MLK Tournament was the third tournament of the year for Geneseo and they have won first place honors in all three competitions.

GENESEO VS. BRIMFIELD – WIN 69-55

This was a clash of two #1 ranked teams in the State of Illinois. The Lady Leafs are ranked #1 in 3A and Brimfield is ranked #1 in 1A. The Lady Leafs dominated from the onset of the game.

Coach Scott Hardison said, “We took a commanding lead after the first quarter and never looked back. In addition to setting the all-time career scoring record in the first half, Kammie Ludwig scored a game high 34 points. Kammie comes out and plays in big games.”

Danielle Beach also had 20 points for the Lady Leafs in the big victory.

GENESEO VS. KEWANEE – WIN 67-13

Coach Scott Hardison said his team “put on a defensive clinic in the Saturday morning game.”

Geneseo held Kewanee to 13 total points in the game and raced out to a big win of 67-13.

Lots of girls got playing time in the game and many scored. The Lady Leafs were led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig with 17 points and Annie Wirth with 14.

“I thought we shared the ball really well on offense and really clamped down on defense,” Hardison said. “It is important in games like these that we continue to build our depth. We got to see other players get opportunities and this will prove to be big for us in the future.”

GENESEO VS. ORION – WIN 60-30

The Lady Leafs won their third and final game of the Kewanee MLK Tournament over Orion to claim the Tournament title on Saturday, Jan. 15.

“The Lady Leafs won every quarter and got contributions up and down the scorebook lineup,” Coach Hardison said. “Geneseo was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig who had 23 points and Danielle Beach had 10 points. All in all, 11 Lady Leafs players scored in the game. We continued to develop depth in this game and we won 60-30.”