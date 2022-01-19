Geneseo Maple Leafs win their Wrestling Invite

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo wrestlers worked hard to win their own tournament, the 46th annual Geneseo Wrestling Invitational, and as Head Coach Jon Murray said, “They did it with guts.”

Winning the tournament was something the GHS wrestling program had not accomplished since 1988.

“The team created a good future trivia question Friday and Saturday by becoming only the second Geneseo team to ever win this tournament and the first since 1988,” Murray said. “I’m very proud of how hard our guys fought in the close matches.”

“We don’t always win, but we better always fight with every fiber of our being until the final whistle,” he added. “We try to instill this mental approach in the guys and they did a great job of demonstrating it this weekend.”

Coach Murray said he had coaches from some of the other 15 teams in competition come up to him and “compliment them on that very thing. When we get 14 guys with that fight in them every single time we inevitably find wins where maybe we were outmatched otherwise.”

“I congratulate the team and would like to thank everyone who helped make for a 46th successful Geneseo Invitational,” he said.

Murray also congratulated Anthony Montez, Upper-Weight Tournament Most Outstanding Award Winner, and Tim Stohl, on their individual championships.

It was a storybook win for Tim Stohl as he had previously won just one tournament in his varsity career, but he didn’t seem rattled when he learned from Coach Murray that if he won his match, Geneseo would be able to accomplish something as a program that they had not done since 1988, and that was winning their own tournament.

Stohl’s win captured the team title for the Maple Leafs with their 208 points compared to second place Moline with 193 points.

Anthony Montez was named the Most Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the tournament after breezing through his bracket and defeating previously unbeaten Alex Watson of Riverdale in the 160 lbs. weight class.

Montez also won the 2019 112-lb. title as a sophomore and recently celebrated 100 wins at a meet vs. Princeton.

In addition to Montez and Stohl, other Geneseo medalists at the Geneseo Invite:

-106 lbs. – Devan Hornback.

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya.

-132 lbs. – Jack Snyder.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-182 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl

-220 lbs. – Brayden Frazen.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann and Carter Huizenga.

TEAM SCORES

1 Geneseo 208.0

2 Moline 193.0

3 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 189.0

4 Cedar Rapids (Prairie) 181.0

5 Downers Grove South 150.0

6 Normal (Community) 119.0

7 Oswego 115.5

8 Morton 110.0

9 Riverdale 97.5

10 Loyola Academy 85.0

11 Cahokia 66.5

12 Belleville East 51.0

13 Granite City 37.5

14 East Moline (United) 16.0

15 Chicago Heights Marion 14.0