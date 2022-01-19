Geneseo takes Team Title in Home Conference meet

Melissa Pischke

The Geneseo High School gymnastics team hosted Riverside Brookfield and U-46 in a home conference match up on January 12, 2022. The last of two home meets for the season, the team honored their four seniors (Triston Highton, Reagan Lommell, Mallory Setser, and Taylor VanDeVoorde)prior to the meet. At the end of the night, the varsity team won the team title with a season-high team score.

The varsity team took home 4 of the top 6 podium finishes in the all-around competition. Caidence Kies was second in the all-around with a 32.25. Addison Pischke was third with a 31.85 all around performance. Alexa Jolly (31.45) placed 5th and Emily Wilshusen (31.35) was 6th to join their teammates on the all-around podium. Amelia Henkhaus added valuable points for her team with a 29.55. All five gymnasts reached the podium for their strong floor performances taking 2nd-6th places; Pischke was 2nd, Jolly 3rd, Wilshusen 4th, Kies 5th, and Henkhaus 6th. Kies (1st) and Pischke (2nd) took home the top two finishes on beam. Jolly placed 2nd on vault and Kies was 5th. Kies was 3rd on bars and Wilshusen 6th.

Following in the footsteps of the varsity squad, the junior varsity team placed individuals in 4 of the top 6 all-around. Jaelynn McCann won the all-around (29.5). Reagan Lommell (28.95) was 2nd, Taylor VanDeVoorde (28.7) was 3rd, and Keely Roberts (28.25) was 6th. Roberts won floor and Brooke Boone tied for second. McCann, VanDeVoorde, and Lommell were 2nd-4th on beam, respectively. McCann was 3rd on bars and Lommell was 5th. VanDeVoorde tied for first on vault, Lommell tied for 3rd, and McCann was 6th. The junior varsity team competition was not fully contested.

In the junior varsity-2 competition, Clara Huddleston (24.7) was the top finisher. Jordyn Sedlock was 2nd (22.1), Aubrey Brumbaugh (21.0) was 3rd, Mallory Setser (20.35) was 4th, Leah Roemer (19.3) was 5th, and Skylar Wainscott (18.1) was 6th. Jules Lococo competed on vault.

Coaches Chris & Larry Ward were thrilled with the outcome of the meet; they noted floor was the highlight of the night with all 5 varsity gymnasts hitting their routines. They said each gymnast has been working hard to improve their difficulty in tumbling & dance skills. “It was a great night with wonderful team effort at each level,” Ward said. The team travels to Glenbard South and Riverside Brookfield in the upcoming week.