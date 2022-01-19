Geneseo wrestlers win over Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo mat men traveled to Rock Island last week and returned to Geneseo with a win over the Rocks, 42-33.

Coach Jon Murray described the meet with, “Rock Island was a good old-fashion come-down-to-heavyweight dual! The Neumann brothers (Levi and Harrison) really came through for the team big time with Harrison scoring a fall at 170, giving the upper weights a chance to pullout the win.”

When it came down to the final match, Levi Neumann found himself in a tied match going into the third period.

“He found a way to come through for the team with a pin to win the dual,” Coach Murray said.

GENESEO WINNERS VS. ROCK ISLAND– WIN 42-33

-113 lbs. – Zachary Montez

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya.

-132 lbs. – Jack Snyder.

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann