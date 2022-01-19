Geneso's Kammie Ludwig breaks 20 year school record

Claudia Loucks

The night of Jan. 14 belonged to Kammie Ludwig.

Geneseo’s Ludwig not only scored 34 points in the Lady Leafs game against Brimfield at the Kewanee MLK Tournament, but she also broke a GHS scoring record set 20 years ago.

Coach Scott Hardison called a timeout when the record was broken and Ludwig’s teammates waved posters and cheered her accomplishments.

The previous record of 1575 was held by GHS graduate Amber Wisdom and it was set in 2001-2002. That record stood for 20 years.

After three games at the MLK Tournament, Ludwig sits at 1629 points.

Coach Hardison said, “With each point, Kammie continues to build on her record. She is a phenomenal player with an amazing work ethic. The career scoring record has been a goal of Kammie’s since she started high school.”

Hardison went on to share that “coaching Kammie Ludwig is a privilege because of her work ethic and her drive to continually get better. The great athletes do not settle and always want to compete and win. Kammie is definitely that type of athlete who has strived since her freshman year to be a leader on and off the floor for the Geneseo girls’ program.”

“I believe this attitude and effort will serve Kammie greatly as she continues her basketball career at Providence College in Rhode Island,” he said. “I believe the Friars are getting an amazing athlete, a great kid, and someone that will make Providence alumni very happy. I think she will succeed at the next level because Kammie will put her mind toward a goal and work to achieve that goal.”

Ludwig, daughter of Justin and Jennifer Ludwig, began her journey with basketball and volleyball when she was in preschool with Tee Ball and said she knew then she wanted to play Division I basketball since she was in third grade.

“I wrote out my goals with my parents in third grade and playing D1 basketball was number one for me,” she said. “My favorite sport is basketball because I feel most comfortable when in that element. Everything and all my problems disappear and I can relax and be myself without stress.”