Morrison upends Orion girls

Mindy Carls

Morrison defeated Orion 61-36 in varsity girls basketball on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Three Rivers West rivals met in the Charger gym, where the Fillies took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter. Morrison added 13 points to six for Orion in the second period.

Both teams ratcheted up scoring in the second half, with the Fillies outscoring the Chargers 18-11 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth.

Madeline Nightingale poured in 11 points; Ella Sundberg, six; Abbott, five; Mary Mohr, four; Farwell, three; Adah Swanson, Sofia Fernandez and Kayleigh Kovac, two each, and Thea Brown, one.

Camryn Veltrop led all scorers with 22.

Orion had two triples, one by Abbott and one by Farwell. Morrison had none.

The Chargers were 4-for-12 at the free-throw line. Brown made one of two. Morrison was 13-for-25.

Orion committed 23 fouls and Morrison, 15.