Ridgewood Roundup

Spartans Quiet Storm

Playing in their final tune up before the LTC Girls Basketball Tournament begins, the Ridgewood Spartans used a big third quarter to quiet the United Red Storm 44 to 35 on Monday, January 10th in United.

Ridgewood led by six after the first quarter and by only three at the half. However, Hannah Maher led the charge in the third quarter with eight of her fourteen points coming in the third as the Spartans outscored the Red Storm fourteen to three to take a 32 to 18 lead into the fourth quarter. United managed to cut into the Ridgewood lead but couldn’t close the gap.

Paige Leander dropped eight points in each half to lead the Spartans with sixteen points, Mya Brown added five points, and Carmen Stahl had four in the Ridgewood win.

The fresh/soph trailed by three points at the half of their game against United and doubled that to beat Ridgewood 25 to 19. Brynlee Wirt led the Spartans with six points while Gabby Dean and Ciara Clark each added five points apiece.

Cambridge Viking Court Report

The Cambridge Vikings travelled to Kewanee for a matchup with Visitation on Monday, January 10th. The Giants built up a seven point 15 to 8 lead over the Vikings at the half on their way to a 29 to 13 win. Hayden McCleary Larson led Cambridge with eight points, Karter Hays was held to just three points, and Marshall Secymore had two points for the Vikings.

Gavin Franks led the eighth grade with eighteen points, twelve in the second half as the Vikings topped the Giants 39 to 26. Cambridge led by just three after the first six minutes but then exploded in the second quarter outscoring Visitation fourteen to six to go into the half up by eleven. The Vikings kept their lead throughout the second half to get the win. Wes Sandberg had twelve points in the second quarter on his way to sixteen points for the night while Byron Catour and Blake Janson added three and two points respectively.

On Wednesday, January 12th the Vikings hosted their final home game against ROWVA. The seventh grade took a narrow two point lead after the first six minutes only to see ROWVA go on a nine to two run to go up by five at the half. Cambridge closed the gap in the second half to win the game by two points 19 to 17. Hayden McCleary Larson led all scorers with eighteen points while Kayson Swanson, Marshall Secymore, and Braylen Littrel each had two points apiece.

Gavin Franks exploded for a game high twenty six points as the Vikings downed the Tigers by ten 45 to 35. Franks put up nineteen points in the first half leading Cambridge to a twelve point 28 to 16 lead. Wes

Sandberg dropped eleven points while Byron Catour added seven in the Viking victory.

Sandberg to Play in All State Classic

Wes Sandberg, an eighth grader at Cambridge Junior High, has been named to play in the Fifth Annual All-State Jr. High Classic to be played on Sunday, February 20th at Dunlap Valley Middle School in Dunlap.

Sandberg, the son of Nate and Malissa Sandberg, just finished his season at Cambridge Junior High with 220 points. He was nominated by Wethersfield Junior High Coach Kyle Galli and has played in other showcases including the East vs. West Showcase sponsored by Quick Drills which pitted AAU players from Illinois and Iowa against each other.

Sandberg will join other junior high basketball players from all over the state of Illinois for the two day event in February. On Saturday, the players will compete in an NBA Skills Competition followed by a practice session to get ready for the games to be played the next day. On Sunday, Sandberg will get to play in three games throughout the day.

Spartans Open LTC Tourney Play

The Ridgewood Spartans opened the Lincoln Trail Conference Girls Tournament on Thursday, January 13th against the Mercer County Golden Eagles. The Spartans powered through a slow first half before winning in overtime 33 to 27. Mya Brown kept Ridgewood in the game knocking in two three pointers on her way to a sixteen point night.

The Spartans fell behind early trailing by two at the end of the first quarter. The deficit stayed the same through a tough second quarter with the Golden Eagles leading 14 to 12 at the half. It was the final eight minutes when the Spartans awoke managing to tie the game at the end of regulation at 27 apiece.

The overtime was all Ridgewood. The Spartans held the Golden Eagles scoreless while putting in six points, three of them from Paige Leander at the free throw line. Leander finished with nine points, Hannah Maher added six points and Ciara Clark put in two points in the win.

On Saturday, January 15th, the Spartans hit the court again, their second round opponent, the Princevill Princes. Ridgewood led 7-5 after the first eight minutes. Both teams seesawed back and forth in the second quarter with Ridgewood taking the narrowest of leads into the locker room. Princeville outscored the Spartans 17 to 13 to take a three point lead into the fourth quarter but the last eight minutes of the game was all Princes pulling away to win by twelve 52 to 40.

Hannah Maher led the Spartans with fifteen points, nine of them coming in the first half. Paige Leander scored all fourteen of her points in the second half of the game. Hallica Warren-Anderson added six points and Ciara Clark had three points in the Ridgewood loss.