Geneseo wrestlers celebrate Senior Night with win

Claudia Loucks

The five senior members of the Geneseo High School wrestling team were honored when Geneseo hosted Alleman on Thursday, Jan. 20, and recorded another victory for the season.

Seniors Carson Raya (135 lbs), Anthony Montez (182) and Harrison Neumann (195 lbs) each won their matches to contribute to the 72-11 win over the Alleman Pioneers.

Coach Jon Murray said, “The night went pretty much as we figured. We knew they were tough at 106 and 285 coming in. A high point was that on Senior Night, all three of our seniors that wrestled, Carson Raya, Anthony Montez and Harrison Neumann, competed two weight classes up from their normal weight classes, and all three still won by pins…Thank you to everyone who made it a special night for our seniors.”

GENESEO WINNERS

-113 lbs. – Tim Sebastian

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner

-132 lbs. – Jack Snyder

-138 lbs. – Carson Raya

-145 lbs. – Josh Hock

-152 lbs. – Aiden Damewood

-160 lbs. – Logan Palmer

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker

-182 lbs. – Anthony Montez

-195 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-220 lbs. – Brayden Franzen.