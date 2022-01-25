Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Double Barrel Dale

One of the best hunters I know is Dale Doubler of Cambridge, IL. In my younger days I went on some hunting trips with the gentleman and he rarely missed his query. He has an unbelievable display of buck deer heads that he has bagged during the many years he has hunted. A few weeks ago, during bow season, Dale got one of his biggest bucks yet. It was a six-year-old buck with a 13-point rack. He used a model “10 Point” crossbow and dropped the buck 20 yards from his deer stand. A Boone & Crockett deer? I don’t know at this point, but venison will be on Linda and Dale’s dinner table for a long time. A photo of Dale and his deer was in last week’s column.

Merry Christmas Thief

When I was talking to Dale about his trophy deer, he told me about an incident that happened a few weeks before this past Christmas. Around 15 years ago he planted a blue spruce tree on his property. It grew into a pretty 7 feet tall tree. Well, some individual with a chainsaw cut it down and stole it. I’m not so sure I could feel good about decorating the tree, putting presents below it, and smile. Like Dale said, he would have happily given the person some money to buy a Christmas tree, but to cut down their beautiful tree is sick!

Speaking of Stealing

Our daughter and family live in Lockport, IL. Just before Christmas, she had a serious health problem in her family. There will be some serious changes in their home and lots of rehab. As if they didn’t have enough bad luck on their plate, four weeks ago their SUV was in a repair shop for a minor problem. So, guess what? Early in the morning a thief broke into the repair shop, grabbed a set of keys among several and drove off with their vehicle. The Lockport police came to their door at 4:30 a.m. to spring the bad news. It is doubtful they will ever see their vehicle again. Fortunately, they have two other vehicles and I suspect an insurance company will come into play.

Ice Fishing Report

I’ve only been out on the ice two times this month. Brian Herron and I tried our luck on January 14 at the Giant Goose main lake. We fished for almost 3 hours, but only had 6 “keeper” bluegills. I tried the same place on January 18th with little success. Some days are diamonds, some days are stone!

Kids and Grandparents

The following are actual observations from children 8 - 12 years old about their grandparents: 1) Grandfathers like cabbage and cauliflower and other awful things. 2) My grandad teases me a lot, but really, he is not a teaser, but just a kind old man. 3) I thought my Dad was rather old, until I met grandpa. 4) My Grandma has special toothpaste and pretending teeth. 5) My Grandmother is a lady who either sleeps or knits.

Senior Humor

A) Car Keys: So close and yet so far away! B) Senior discount: Just one more reason to wake up in the morning. C) Is there life after 9 p.m.? D) I nap for those who can’t! E) I just had my DNA tested. They referred me to the Smithsonian. F) I have so many liver spots I should come with a side of onions.