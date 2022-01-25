Geneseo gymnasts earn top team finishes

Melissa Pischke

The Geneseo High School gymnastics team continued to build confidence after a busy week of traveling for a conference competition and an invitational. Both the varsity and junior varsity squads put together solid team points in the all-around competitions. On January 19th the team traveled to Lombard, IL for a conference dual with Glenbard South. The Geneseo gymnasts put together strong, consistent performances and at the end of the night the varsity team won the dual scoring 126.5 points. Caidence Kies (33.0) and Addison Pischke (32.8) finished 1-2 in the varsity all-around. Geneseo varsity gymnasts took home 10 of 12 top 3 finishes in the individual events. Kies was 1st on bars, beam, and floor. Pischke finished 2nd on bars, beam, floor, and vault. Alexa Jolly (30.85) was the vault champion. Amelia Henkhaus (29.65) was 3rd on vault and beam. Jaelynn McCann (29.85) added valuable points for her team in the all-around team scores.

The junior varsity and junior varsity-2 teams also posted solid all-around performances. Reagan Lommell led the junior varsity team with a 30.25. Keely Roberts (29.45) and Brooke Boone (29.0) joined Lommell to round out the top 3. Clara Huddleston was the top junior varsity-2 finisher (25.8).

The varsity and junior varsity teams were back on the road January 20th and 21st for the Riverside Brookfield Invite. The large invite hosts 10 teams from the Chicago and surrounding areas. The varsity team started their rotation on beam, and struggled to stay on. Despite this frustration, the girls came back strong in their final events to finish 4th place as a team in the all-around. Cracking into the top 10 finishers in the competition included Caidence Kies (32.3) in the all-around. Kies was also 8th on floor and 9th on bars. Addison Pischke (32.025) reached the podium with a 5th place finish on vault. Alexa Jolly was 6th on vault (30.050). Jaelynn McCann (29.1) and Amelia Henkhaus (28.8) added valuable points for the team all-around finish.

The junior varsity team brought home a 2nd place finish out of 8 teams with 119.7 points. Highlights of the day were Taylor VanDeVoorde (28.8) finishing as the vault champion and Brooke Boone (30.95) reaching the podium with a 2nd place all-around finish. Boone was also 2nd on floor, 7th on bars, and tied for 8th on beam and vault. Reagan Lommell (30.10) was 5th in the all-around, 6th on bars, and tied for 8th on beam. Keely Roberts (29.2) was 8th in the all-around. Mallory Setser and Jordan Sedlock competed on beam/bars and floor/vault, respectively for the junior varsity team.

The team finishes their regular season in the upcoming week traveling to Oswego for a dual meet and finishing the week with the Upstate Eight Conference Meet on Jan 29th.