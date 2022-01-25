Geneseo Lady Leafs move to 24-0 record

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO VS. ST. IGNATIUS WIN 69-53

Geneseo’s Lady Leafs moved to a season record of 24-0 after a hard-fought 69-53 win over Chicago St. Ignatius on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Geneseo High School. The contest was the highlight game of the three games in the Downstate / Chicago Classic (Chicago vs. QC Shootout).

Geneseo was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig, Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth.

The three-game event was held for the first time this year.

GHS Coach Scott Hardison said the idea for the shootout came about during a discussion at the All-State Committee meeting. Coach Doyle of St. Ignatius and Coach Hardison came up with the idea and Hardison said, “Hopefully we can continue this in the future. The plan is for it to be in Chicago next year.”

GENESEO VS. GALESBURG WIN 51-46

The top-ranked and unbeaten Geneseo Lady Leafs won their road conference game, 51-46, in overtime against Western Big 6 opponent Galesburg on Jan. 20.

Geneseo was led in scoring by Kammie Ludwig and Danielle Beach.

Coach Scott Hardison commented that there “way too many turnovers in the game, and said, “This was a tough WB6 game on the road. We need more games like this to help us get ready for the post season. We need to executive better down the stretch and valuable the basketball.”