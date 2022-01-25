Orion girls play in MLK tournament

Mindy Carls

COVID-19 wreaked havoc with the Martin Luther King Jr. girls basketball tournament on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, at the National Guard Armory in Kewanee.

Mundelein had to withdraw its varsity and sophomore teams, and Orion pulled its sophomore team out.

The revised schedule had the varsity round robin leading off with Kewanee defeating Orion 39-28 on Friday, followed by Geneseo overcoming Brimfield 69-55.

Saturday morning had Geneseo cruising by Kewanee 67-13, then Brimfield overwhelming Orion 64-25.

After a break, the afternoon games had Brimfield over Kewanee 75-22 and Geneseo over Orion 69-30.

Orion led Kewanee 6-5 at the end of the first quarter on Friday, but the Boilermakers surged to an 18-5 advantage in the second quarter. With a 23-11 lead at halftime, Kewanee edged Orion 10-9 in the third period. The Chargers had an 8-6 edge in the fourth but couldn’t close the gap.

Putting up points for Orion were Jennie Abbott, eight; Madeline Nightingale, six; Courtney Farwell, four; Thea Brown, three; Adah Swanson, Sofia Fernandez and Ella Sundberg, two each, and Mary Mohr, one.

Kewanee’s Marissa Stevens was the game-high scorer with 12 points.

Brown had Orion’s only triple. Kewanee had four.

The Chargers made five of 10 free throws. Swanson shot 2-for-2 and Mohr 1-for-2. Kewanee was 11-for-16.

Orion committed 16 fouls and Kewanee, 18.

Brimfield rolled to a 20-9 lead over Orion on Saturday morning. The Indians had a 12-6 edge in the second quarter for a 32-15 halftime lead. Brimfield built a 32-10 advantage in the second half.

Orion scorers were Abbott and Swanson, six each; Sundberg and Farwell, four apiece; Mohr, three, and Nightingale, two.

Brimfield’s Elynn Peterson and Ella Lune were the game-high scorers with 14 points each.

Orion had no triples, while Brimfield had nine.

At the charity stripe, Orion made five of six free throws. Swanson and Farwell were 2-for-2 and Mohr 1-for-2. Brimfield put in seven of 10.

The Chargers were whistled for nine fouls and the Indians for seven.

Wrapping up the tournament, Geneseo outscored Orion 25-14 in the first quarter of their game. The Lady Leafs outscored the Chargers 23-8 in the second period. Geneseo had a 21-8 lead over Orion in the second half.

Nightingale led Orion with 11 points. Farwell added eight; Abbott, seven, and Swanson, four.

Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig was the game-high scorer with 23 points.

Orion’s Abbott and Nightingale each fired in a trey. Geneseo shooters had eight.

The Chargers were a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Swanson and Nightingale were 2-for-2. Geneseo was 14-for-21.

Orion committed 17 fouls and Geneseo, seven.

Geneseo topped the team standings with a 3-0 record. Brimfield was 2-1, Kewanee 1-2 and Orion 0-3.

Lady Leaf Ludwig was named the Most Valuable Player, as she was in 2020. Because of COVID-19, the tournament was not played in 2021.

Joining Ludwig on the All-Tournament team were Kewanee’s Stevens; Brimfield’s Lune, Peterson, Sophie Bedell and Jaclyn Fabry; Orion’s Abbott and Geneseo’s Danielle Beach, Alisande Rapps and Ann Wirth.

The sophomore round robin was played at Kewanee High School. Geneseo defeated Brimfield 49-28 Friday. Brimfield overcame Kewanee 57-26 on Saturday morning, with Geneseo over Kewanee 56-15 wrapping up the tournament in the afternoon. Geneseo sophs finished 2-0, Brimfield 1-1 and Kewanee 0-2.