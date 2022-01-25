Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Top Cougars to go 2-1 in LTC

Paige Leander and Hallica Warren-Anderson combined for fourteen of the Ridgewood Spartans nineteen points to keep their team in the game against ROWVA-Williamsfield in LTC Conference Tournament action Monday, January 17th.

Ridgewood led by three after the first quarter but a run by the Cougars put the Spartans down by one point at the half. Ridgewood came roaring back in the third quarter with a three pointer by Ciara Clark along with seven more points by Leander gave the Spartans a five point 35 to 30 lead going into the fourth quarter. Leander would finish with a team high seventeen points while the lone three would be Clark’s only of the night.

The Cougars made a run in the fourth quarter outscoring the Spartans twelve to nine but Ridgewood held on to get the victory to go 2-1 in the tournament. Hallica Warren-Anderson had fourteen points while Mya Brown chipped in eight in the Ridgewood win.

Spartans Finish Fifth in LTC

The Ridgewood Spartans ended the LTC Girls Basketball Tournament on a high note on Saturday, January 22nd taking home fifth place with an eight point win over West Central. The Spartans topped the Heat 44 to 36.

Mya Brown had the hot hand early for the Spartans, the guard dropped in two from the field along with one from beyond the arc as Ridgewood took an early two point 9-7 lead. Brown finished the night with ten points.

Ridgewood put a little space between themselves and West Central in the second quarter outscoring the Heat nine to five to go into the half ahead 18 to 12.

Paige Leander and Hannah Maher took over the game in the second half, both put in eight points apiece as Ridgewood dominated the third quarter pulling away from West Central to lead by thirteen 35 to 22. Leander would join Brown with a team high ten points while Maher added nine.

The fourth quarter came down to a free throw contest with West Central hitting five of thirteen and the Ridgewood Spartans going nine of sixteen to get the eight point win. Hallica Warren Anderson helped lead the Spartans with nine points.

Vikings Advance in Regional

The Cambridge Vikings had to come from behind but a big third quarter gave them the lead for good in the opening round win over Williamsfield in the IESA boys basketball regional on Saturday, January 22nd.

It was all Williamsfield in the opening six minutes as the Bombers shot out of the gates taking an early 9-2 lead over the Vikings. However, a three pointer from Hayden McCleary-Larson along with a bucket from Karter Hays steadied the Cambridge team in the second quarter outscoring Williamsfield seven to nothing to tie the game going into the half.

The third quarter was all Cambridge with four Vikings finding their way into the scoring column including a three pointer from Jack Gibson. Cambridge held Williamsfield to just five points while putting up eleven of their own to take a 20 to 14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cambridge continued to pull away in the final frame winning by the final score of 32 to 22. Larson led all scorers with fifteen points, ten of them coming in the second half. Karter Hays and Marshall Secymore each added six points while Kayson Swanson added two points in the Cambridge win.