Geneseo girls bowling bring home a win for Senior Night

Geneseo girls bowling handed Moline a solid defeat at Senior Night Monday January 24, on the home turf at Lee's Lanes in Geneseo.

Varsity rolled a 2860 to Moline's 2552. Madison Holevoet had the best series at 557, and best game of 207. Allyson Ford had a 516 series, Allyson States, 462, Katelynn Emerick, 455, Chloe Biehl a 454, and Sarah Lawrence, 416.

Junior Varsity also trounced the Moline girls, a resounding 2162 to 1228. Katelynn Durnell had the best series with a 407, and Paige Swain, the best single game with a 148.