Geneseo wrestlers beat Sterling - move on to Conference meets on Friday

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo wrestlers made quick work of the Sterling Warriors at the meet held Jan. 24 in the Geneseo High School Gym. Geneseo finished at 66 to Sterling’s 10 points.

Coach Jon Murray commented said, “It’s always nice to beat Sterling at anything. The guys are looking solid heading into the Conference Tournament this Friday.”

The Western Big 6 Conference meet will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Wharton Field House in Moline, located at 1800 20th Ave., Moline.

GENESEO VS. STERLING – WIN 66-10 – GENESEO WINNERS

-106 lbs. – Tim Sebastian.

-113 lbs. – Devan Hornback.

-120 lbs. – Zachary Montez

-126 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner.

-132 lbs. – Carson Raya.

-138 lbs. – Jack Snyder.

-152 lbs. – Aiden Damewood.

-160 lbs. – Anthony Montez.

-170 lbs. – Harrison Neumann.

-195 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker.

-220 lbs. – Brayden Franzen.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann