Dan Dauw

Pancake Day

The Annawan Kiwanis will hold their annual “Pancake Day” on Saturday, February 5th. They will serve pancakes and sausages from 7 a.m. to Noon. It will be held at the Annawan Community Center. Carry-outs will be available. Donations: Adults $6.00 and Kids 7-12 $4.00. I thought they’d have a discount for Belgians, but I guess not!! While I have your eyes, the Geneseo Kiwanis will also have their Pancake Day on Saturday, March 6th. It will be held at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. More on that later.

Winter Blues

Many of us go through this winter disorder, myself included. Cabin fever is another term that fits. Here are some tips that can help eliminate the blues.

1) Go outside! Soaking up some sun rays is good for you. If no sun, use a flashlight and point it at yourself. In the morning, Lorna let’s me outside in our fenced yard and locks the gate.

2) Get exercise! It is recommended about 45 minutes to reduce depression. Try ice fishing. It is good exercise for the eyes as you stare down a hole in the ice for hours.

3) Have lunch with a friend. If no friends, stop at your local jail and have lunch with some inmates.

(See what you can learn by reading, Dan D Outdoors.)

Ken Russell

This nice fellow was a Biologist for the Illinois DNR. He recently passed away. Through the years, Ken was always helpful to the Geneseo Izaak Walton League and at Giant Goose, Atkinson. God bless him.

Good Old Days

Remember? 1) 45, 78 and 33 1/3 records. 2) Roll down your car window for the food tray at the local drive-in. 3) Rotary dial phones. 4) Milk delivered in glass bottles to your door step. 5) Table top juke box, a quarter a song. 6) Bobby sox and saddle shoes. 6) Mercurochrome. 7) TV test pattern. 8) Outside phone booths. 9) Bazooka bubble gum with comics wrapped inside. 10) Britannica was your source of information (Alexa was just a baby!).

Joe Glattly

I was reminded the other day about Joe Glattly who passed away on February 2, 2016. He had a long list of accomplishments during his 93 years here on earth. Lorna and I knew him as he was an active member of the Maple City Band for over 50 years. Joe was a great guy and had a good sense of humor. I’ll just bet old Joe plays in God’s Honor Band.

Fishing Licenses

Reminder that if you fish Iowa waters your last year’s license expired January 10, 2022. Illinois fishing license is good to March 31, 2022.

Humor

Linda Vanderleest told me her ambition in life was to be like Vanna White and learn the alphabet. Jim Luikart took up archery and shot an arrow into the sky. He missed! I heard that Dale Collis’s neighbors built a very real-life snowman of Dale. What took them the longest time was to hollow out the head! My wife, Lorna, is a great cook, but she was kind of mad the other day because she could not find her recipe to make ice cubes. Last week a fellow threw a pin at me. It would not have been such a big deal, but he had a grenade in his other hand.