Geneseo wrestlers win 2nd Consecutive Conference Title

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Wrestlers made history at the Western Big 6 Wrestling Conference Tournament held Friday, Jan. 28, at Wharton Field House in Moline. The team won the Conference title for a second time.

Head Coach Jon Murray explained that since there was not a Conference Tournament last season due to Covid, Geneseo has won both WB^ tournaments they have been in, “the only two in history,”: he said, as Geneseo became part of the WB 6 Conference three years ago.

Excitement ran high at the competition as it wasn’t a first place match that decided the outcome for the Leafs. It was the third place consolation match between Rock Island and Sterling, which Sterling won, that put Geneseo on top.

“Friday was what competition is all about,” Coach Murray said. “A good close tournament with several lead changes throughout the day making every single match count for the team as well as for the individual, plus having the concept of getting help from other teams….Who would ever thought that Geneseo would be cheering for Sterling, but we sure were during that heavyweight third-place match.” (Rock Island’s Eli Gustafson and Sterling’s Alejandro Arellano).

A parent of a Geneseo wrestler who was at the tournament shared, “It was such a fun day. If you could have seen the joy and excitement from the wrestlers, coaches, managers and fans after they (Geneseo) got the win, it would have brought you the biggest smile. The boys all congratulated the Sterling heavyweight that won 3rd place, as he had to win for us to win the Conference title outright.”

Coach Murray expressed his pride in the team and said, “I’m proud of this team for not only going undefeated in the dual portion of the conference season, but winning the tournament on top of it, leaving no doubt that they are the top team this season in the WB6!”

WINNERS IN TITLE MATCHES:

-Zachary Montez – 113 lbs.

-Carson Raya – 132 lbs.

-Anthony Montez – 160 lbs.

-Harrison Neumann – 170 lbs.

Landon Shoemaker, Tim Stohl and Levi Neumann also were in title matches, but did not win.

Team scores above 80:

-Geneseo – 197 points.

-Rock Island – 194 points.

-Moline – 187 points.

-Galesburg – 109.5