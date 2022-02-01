Orion matmen sweep Morrison, St. Bede

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers crushed Three Rivers rivals Morrison 54-23 and St. Bede 60-12 on Wednesday, Jan. 19, under the spotlight in the Charger gym.

The highlight was Keagan Blessman’s 9-second pin in his 145-lb. bout during the St. Bede dual. Mason Anderson had a 19-second pin at 138 lbs.

Orion 54, Morrison 23

Anderson (138) had Orion’s pin, in 50 seconds.

Chargers who won with forfeits were Kaleb Sovey (106), Luke Moen (120), Blessman (145), Nolan Loete (152), Kaden Edmunds (160), Maddix Moninski (170), Jayden Smith (220) and Seth Gardner (285).

Morrison wrestlers pinned Cole Perkins (126) in 1:24 and Caden Wegerer (132) in 1:35. Also, a Mustang handed Phillip Dochterman (182) a 17-1 technical fall.

The visitors collected a forfeit at 195.

Orion 60, St. Bede 12

The Chargers dominated the mats with seven pins. Only one bout went into the second period.

Besides Anderson and Blessman, Moen (120) pinned his foe in 1:25; Perkins (126) rolled his man in 1:33; Loete (152) ended his bout in 1:07; Moninski (170) showed his opponent the lights in 3:31, and Gardner (285) put a Bruin on his back in 1:01.

Chargers winning by forfeit were Sovey (106), Wegerer (132), Edmunds (160) and Dochterman (182).

St. Bede won by forfeit at 113 and 220.

Dochterman won an exhibition match with a pin in 14 seconds.