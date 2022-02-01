Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Ridgewood Football Banquet

The ground may be frozen but all thoughts in the Cambridge Cafeteria were on football last week. The Ridgewood Spartans held their football banquet on Sunday, January 23rd.

Senior Lucas Kessinger was recognized for being named to the first team for the LTC Conference, he was also given Honorable Mention as a linebacker and as a punt returner. Rodney Beam received Honorable Mention as an offensive lineman and Meric Veloz was also given Honorable Mention as a defensive back. Gavin McDonough, a junior, was recognized for earning second team all conference at the fullback position.

Academic all conference awards were also handed out. Those recipients included: Owen Anderson, Ryan Francis, Conner Helms, Jack Jewett, Jake Johnson, Lucas Kessinger, Gavin McDonough, Preston Moriarity, Roy Sandberg, Malcolm Secymore, Taylor Snook, and Meric Veloz.

Team awards were also given out. Best Offensive Player: Varsity, Lucas Kessinger Junior Varsity, Roy Sandberg. Best Defensive Player: Varsity, Lucas Kessinger. Junior Varsity, Roy Sandberg. Best Offensive Lineman: Varsity, Rodney Beam. Junior Varsity, Landon Lawson. Best Defensive Lineman: Varsity, Ty Anderson. Best Special Teams Award: Varsity, Meric Veloz and Gavin VerHecke. Most Improved: Varsity, Jake Johnson. Junior Varsity, Waylan Tucker and Sean Watt. Spartan Award: Varsity, Preston Moriarity. Scout Team Award: Varsity, Connor McKeag and Owen Anderson.

Cambridge Seventh Grade Season Ends

The Cambridge Vikings ended their season in the second round of the IESA Regional on Monday, January 24th against the Visitation Giants.

Karter Hays knocked in the only Cambridge basket in the first quarter, a three pointer, however, the first six minutes saw Cambridge fall behind 7 to 3. Hays would finish the night with a team high eight points.

The Vikings caught fire in the second quarter with Hayden McCleary Larson leading the charge with six points in the quarter. Cambridge outscored Visitation 12 to 4 to take a four point 15 to 11 lead into the half.

Visitation battled back coming out of the half holding the Vikings scoreless for the entire six minutes while scoring five points to take a 16 to 15 lead into the final quarter. The Vikings offense went cold in the final quarter while the Giants pulled away to get the thirteen point 33 to 20 win to end the Vikings’ season. In addition to Hays’ eight points, Hayden McCleary

Larson added six points, Braylen Littrel had four points, and Jack Gibson added two points.

Kessinger Hits 1,000 Career Point

Lucas Kessinger’s 1,000 career point as a Ridgewood Spartan came from the free throw line on Thursday, January 27th. The senior at Cambridge High School sank the free throw and had no idea he had hit the 1,000 point mark. The Spartans won the game over Annawan in the LTC Tournament 65 to 36. Kessinger is the son of Jim and Rachael Kessinger of Cambridge.

Spartans Race Past Rebels

Nine Ridgewood Spartans landed in the scoring column on Wednesday, January 26th in an LTC matchup between the Spartans and the Rebels from Stark County.

Ciara Clark dropped in ten of her team high thirteen points in the first half as the Spartans came right out of the shoot taking a 19-7 lead after the first quarter on their way to building a 27 point lead at the half going into the locker room up 37 to 10.

The second half was all Ridgewood as they won by the final score of 56 to 22. Mya Brown put up nine of her eleven points in the first half. Paige Leander also finished in double figures with ten points, Carmen Stahl added six. Heidi Leander and Hannah Maher each finished with four points apiece in the Ridgewood win.

Spartans Pull Away in Second Half

The Ridgewood Spartans used seventeen points from Hannah Maher and Paige Leander to pull away from Mid-Prairie in the second half on Saturday, January 29th. The Spartans led by five at the half but made a run in the third quarter to win by seventeen 58 to 41.

Ridgewood took the lead early in the game leading by eight after the first quarter but Mid Prairie battled throughout the second quarter cutting the Ridgewood lead to 21-16.

However, that’s when Maher and Leander and the rest of the Spartans took over the game. Ridgewood outscored Mid Prairie nineteen to twelve to build a twelve point lead after the third. The Spartans continued to pull away, winning the game by seventeen.

Maher led Ridgewood with fifteen points while Leander added fourteen points. Mya Brown and Hallica Warren Anderson both had eight points and Carmen Stahl finished with five points in the Ridgewood win.