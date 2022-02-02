Geneseo Boys Basketball had a busy week

Claudia Loucks

It was another busy week for the Geneseo High School Boys’ Basketball Team with three games – two at home and one on the road.

GENESEO VS. MOLINE – Loss 50-78

The Maple Leafs came out at home against Moline giving all they had, and as a result they gave the heavily-favored Maroons all they wanted, for a half. Then Moline’s depth and skill wore down Geneseo.

At the end of the first quarter Moline had just a four-point lead at 17-13 as Bristol Lewis scored 7 of his game high 19 points (18 rebounds) in that opening quarter.

Nathan VanDeWoestyne had 4 and Thomas Henson added 2 points in the first.

Geneseo tied the score early in the second, but the Maroons took control later in the quarter to earn that lead by a dozen points 39-27. Lewis added a couple long range 3-point attempts and Mason Lovig scored all five of his points in that quarter. Anthony Pierce also scored his only 3 points during those 8 minutes as well.

Geneseo tried to come out strong in the third quarter and ended up scoring 14 points, however, they could not stop the Maroon attack as they put up 23 points in that quarter to take a 62-41 lead to take control of the game.

Reserves saw a lot of the 4th quarter action and Moline won that quarter 16-9 to make for the final 78-50 score.

Tayt Hager scored 8 second half points. VanDeWoestyne ended up with 6 points. Thomas Henson had 4; Jacob Harris added 3 and Andrew Cotty (6 rebounds) added 2 points.

Coach Brad Storm said, "It's hard to talk about improvement when the scoreboard shows a 28 point loss. However, we really did play them much better this time than in early December. We have gotten better. This is two games in a row (Rock Island last week) where we had a running clock put on us the first time, but we didn't the second time and actually played them both close for much of the first halves.”

“The guys have continued to get better and they haven't quit representing our program and community well,” Storm said. “They are giving a lot out on the court.”

“Things got away from us in the third quarter,” he added. “Especially after Mason Lovig dislocated his ankle. Our guys were concerned and never really got much going after that to try to get us back into it, which is understandable. We were all extremely bothered by that injury. It was good to see Mason show up on crutches to practice the next day."

GENESEO VS. ALLEMAN – Win 68-22

Traveling to Alleman High School on Friday, Jan. 28, proved to be good medicine for the Maple Leafs.

"I was a bit concerned going into that game,” Coach Storm said. “We beat them badly at home earlier in the year, but we were heading to their gym knowing that they also have improved. Plus, you never know what the mindset would be of high school kids in that situation and we knew we wouldn't have Mason Lovig that game."

The Maple Leafs erased any concerns early and took a large lead right away. They took a 20-8 lead after the first quarter.

Coach Storm said, "We made defense a focus during the Wednesday and Thursday practices leading up to that game, and set a team goal defensively. I was proud of the way they went at it, and I think having that goal really got them dialed into the game plan."

Anthony Pierce had 7 points in that quarter and finished with 13 for the game. Nathan VanDeWoestyne had 4 of his 11 points. Bristol Lewis scored 3 of his 12 (6 rebounds) and Andrew Cotty scored a basket.

The Maple Leafs cooled off a little in the second quarter but still put up 17 points to Alleman second 8-point quarter to lead 37-16. The third quarter wasn't much different, as the Maple Leafs outscored the Pioneers 18-6 to take a 55-21 lead into the final quarter which was conducted with a running clock.

The Leafs held the Pioneers scoreless in the 4th period and put up another 13 points. Ten Maple Leafs scored in the game A balanced scoring attack saw four Geneseo players score in double figures lead by Pierce's 13, Lewis' and Thomas Henson's 12, and Nathan VanDeWoestyne's 11 points. VanDeWoestyne added 10 rebounds to end with a double-double. Brock Seei scored 6 points, Zack Rokey, Andrew Cotty, and Jacob Harris all scored 3 points and Tayt Hager and Max Biddle each scored a bucket.

"We had guys step up and make shots which really set the tone, especially Pierce and Henson early,” Storm said. “It was good to see. Everyone played loose and had some fun."

GENESEO VS.CANTON – Loss 48-49

A quick start by Geneseo disappeared which led to a back-and-forth game that went down to the final shot to determine the outcome.

The Maple Leafs were definitely the aggressors as they jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead behind 6 points from Bristol Lewis and 5 from Thomas Henson.

"Shots weren't really falling like they did the night before against Alleman, but we were doing a good job of moving the ball and getting some good looks, and that allowed us to have a nice lead early,” Coach Brad Storm said. “But, things turned a bit in the second quarter as they started knocking shots down and we didn't really warm up."

Canton’s Little Giants cut the lead to just one before Geneseo got a little momentum back and took a 24-19 lead into the half.

Storm said, “I will be honest and say that I don't think I was on my game as a coach on Saturday. They made a run in that second quarter and instead of choosing to call timeout, I went with the thought of letting our guys stop the bleeding and play through it, thinking we were better than them based on the first quarter. Looking back, I wish I would have called one and maybe even changed up defensively when their #32 was starting to take over a bit. Or even just as a rest timeout. Early in the season, letting teams learn to play through adversity is one thing, but later in the year during a winnable game I needed to be better for our guys. I always replay games and second guess myself on many things, but this one bothered me more."

The Maple Leafs actually extended their lead in the third quarter until a three-pointer at the buzzer cut Geneseo's lead back to five like it was to start the quarter.

"I had a sense at the end of the third quarter that our guys were feeling 'down' despite the lead,” Storm said. “Again, maybe I either didn't reassure them enough or create

some more energy. I don't know. But I know that Canton out-played us in that fourth quarter."

Canton took a 3 point lead late in the fourth quarter, and things were looking really bleak for the home team. However, it still came down to the Maple Leafs having a chance at the end.

Coach Storm said, “I was really proud of how we managed and handled the last minute plus of the game. We went from being in a lot of trouble to having the ball only down one point and a chance to win. And, we got great looks to make it happen, it just didn't for us. A Bristol Lewis floater in the lane rimmed out, but he went up and got his own rebound and put it off the glass as the horn sounded, with the ball bouncing off the rim to the relief of the Canton players and coaches.”

"As we were getting ready to inbound the ball with 5 seconds to go and down one, we saw that they were picking us up full court, but really denying Bristol. They were leaving Tayt Hager open for an easy inbounds. During another timeout, Bristol correctly also identified this and said that if we inbound to Tayt and he takes off, he will be wide open to catch the ball on the move. As we went back out on the floor, they were leaving Tayt open and I moved some of our back guys further to the rim and their defense went back a few steps more leaving a wide hole in the middle. Bristol caught Tayt's pass and did a great job of getting into the lane where he got off not one, but two shots that I'd trust him to take anytime. They just didn't fall."

Bristol Lewis finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds along with 4 assists. Nathan VanDeWoestyne had yet another double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Thomas Henson had 6 points and 6 rebounds. Brock Seei added 4 points, Anthony Pierce 3 points, and Andrew Cotty 2 points.